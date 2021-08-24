Health Tips: Benefits and importance of taking vitamin C!

With the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc, people are now focussing on the importance of good health. And also benefits of intaking vitamin C in your daily diet has also been highlighted by many experts.

But what exactly vitamin C does and why is it so important for the human body? We have brought the answer to this question:

It is an Immunity Booster.

Vitamin C helps the production of lymphocytes and phagocytes which are white blood cells that protect your body against infection. And also enable white blood cells to do their work more effectively. It is also an antioxidant that that helps the skin to fight against bacteria. It has shortened the wounds healing time.

It reduces the risk of chronic disease

Vitamin C is the best antioxidant, it boosts the antioxidant levels in the human body. It is said to reduce the oxidative stress levels from the body. Which finally reduces the risks of illness caused by chronic diseases.

It prevents iron deficiency

Iron is a vital nutrient for the body and its deficiency causes anemia. Vitamin C helps absorb iron in the blood. Which ultimately leads to improve the iron levels in your body. And balances the nutrients of your body.

It lowers the risk heart disease

The main risk factors for heart diseases are hypertension, bad cholesterol, high triglycerides. And the intake of a certain amount of vitamin C can help normalise these levels. And ultimately reduces the risk of many heart related diseases.

It helps to repair skin infections

Vitamin C is crucial for producing collagen. It helps to balance keratosis pilaris. Which is crucial for curing bumpy skin, dry hair, hair fall, brittle nails, dull and dry screen.

Note: This is not an expert's opinion and is only based on general views, information available online. For specific doubts and results, please consult a doctor.