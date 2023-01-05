Heart health in winter: Easy steps to ensure a strong heart and a fitter you amid chilly weather

In winter, we need to especially focus on the health of our hearts. While cold, flu, and respiratory illnesses are common during the cold months, winter can be tough for heart patients too. A decrease in temperature often means that our heart has to work twice to maintain blood supply and keep our body warm. Blood vessels can constrict thus affecting oxygen and nutrient flow to the heart. Cholesterol and blood pressure levels also increase as people move less and tend to eat more as the winter chill sets in. Increase in BP and bad (Low-density lipoprotein or LDL) cholesterol directly affects our heart health. Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, outlines some easy steps to take care of heart health in winter.

How to maintain heart health in winter

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi mentions these tips to follow:

1) Limiting Unhealthy Fats

Limiting your intake of trans and saturated fats will help you lessen your risk of coronary heart disease and lower your blood cholesterol. When plaque accumulates in the arteries - known as atherosclerosis - due to high blood cholesterol, there is an increased chance of heart attack and stroke. While opting for meat, go for lean meat - those with less than 10% fat. Cut down on the use of butter and margarine. Use low-fat milk to churn curd and also say no to foods that are fried, such as poori, parantha, pakoras, kachori, and namkeen.

2) Reduce salt intake

Overuse or overconsumption of salt is directly linked to high blood pressure, a risk factor for heart disease. Limiting salt is a crucial component of a diet that promotes heart health. Be it in cooking or using salt directly in items ike salads, raita and fruits, limit the use. Instead of table salt, go for salt-free seasoning, herbs, and spices.

3) Consume more fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are excellent providers of vitamins and minerals. High in dietary fibre and low in calories, these are very good for heart health. Fruits and vegetables contain compounds that may lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. By increasing your intake of fruits and vegetables, you might be able to cut down on high protein-meat, fried food and unhealthy snacks. Food like broccoli and cauliflower are great - they both are rich in Vitamin C, which is associated with enhanced immune function and is thus considered the best food for a healthy heart in winter.

4) Avoid packaged food

This is an oft-repeated advice, and rightly so. Ensure the invisible salt intake is also minimal, and to do that, cut down if not totally elimniate packaged food. Focus on keeping the body warm and maintaining hydration by drinking warm fresh fluids.

5) Stay active, sleep and say no to tobacco

It is important to stay active and keep on exercising, even if it's cold. Do some indoor workouts if the weather outside is not conducive. Sleep for 7-8 hours and stay away from nicotine, tobacco, and excess alcohol.

