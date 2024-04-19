Heat Stroke In Summer: Symptoms, How To Prevent - Key Points

With summer in full blast and mercury levels soaring across the country, the dangers of heat stroke continue to rise. As Dr Mukesh Mehra, Director, Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, points out, "Due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and insufficient hydration, sometimes the body's thermoregulatory mechanisms fail, leading to heat stroke. This critical heat-related illness is marked by a body temperature 104°F (40°C) or higher, and if not addressed promptly, it can lead to health risks which can even turn fatal." The doctor points out that it's essential to understand the complex interplay of causes, identify the symptoms, and then take preventive measures accordingly to lower the chances of heat stroke.

How To Identify Heat Stroke Symptoms

Dr Mukesh Mehra points out some heat stroke symptoms and adds that prompt action is key:

1. When the core body temperature is over 104°F (40°C), it means there's hyperthermia - which means the body is unable to dissipate heat.

2. Heat stroke can cause the central nervous system to malfunction. You can see a changed mental status which can include confusion, delirium, irritation to even coma. These stem from thermal injury to the brain.

3. One can suffer from hot, flushed, and dry skin. There might be no sweating as evaporative cooling stops.

4. Heat stroke can put a strain on your cardiovascular health. It can lead to rapid heart rate or Tachycardia as the heart works to maintain circulation as metabolic demand increases.

5. Due to central nervous system perturbations, one can experience neurological disturbances like headache, dizziness, and in severe cases, seizures.

6. As the body redirects blood flow from the gastrointestinal tract to vital organs, there can be gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

How To Prevent Heat Stroke

Lowering the heat stroke risk involves strategic interventions, says Dr Mukesh Mehra. He lists the following steps:

1. Stay Hydrated: Ensure that there is adequate fluid intake so that there is evaporative cooling. This way, you can prevent dehydration-related thermal strain.

2. Manage Your Environment: Limit exposure to the sun during peak heat hours, seek shade, and opt for cooling aids like fans or air conditioning.

3. Pick The Right Clothes: Wear clothes made of lightweight, breathable fabric that allows heat dissipation and lets you perspire.

4. Acclimatise: Let your body adapt slowly to hot environments through progressive exposure.

5. Take Breaks: Regular breaks are a must especially when you are performing strenuous activities to prevent excessive heat accumulation.

6. Know Your Vulnerabilities: It's important to identify and accept personal risk factors - your health conditions, age, medicines you take, among other, that can predispose you to heat intolerance.