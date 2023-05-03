High Blood Sugar Management: 10 Surprising Things That Can Cause Your Blood Sugar To Rise

High Blood Sugar or Hyperglycemia happens when your body has too little insulin or if your body can’t use insulin properly, which is known as insulin resistance. Hyperglycemia usually means you have diabetes and diabetics need to be very careful in terms of their daily routine and lifestyle. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels for a prolonged period of time can lead to serious problems and can affect one's vital organs, like kidneys, heart, and eyes. While diabetes can be a result of many factors, let's check 10 surprising things that can cause your blood sugar levels to spike.



1. Dehydration

If you are not drinking enough fluids, it turns out that your blood sugar levels can be impacted. The sugar in your circulation becomes more concentrated, thus leading to hyperglycemia. People who are diabetic often tend to urinate more, which can lead to further dehydration. So those with high blood sugar should be careful about drinking enough water and other fluids to keep themselves hydrated.

2. Artificial sweeteners

This might come as a surprise but some studies have shown that use of artificial sweeteners can raise blood sugar levels. However, more studies are required to establish this fact.

3. Lack of Sleep

Sleep restores and repairs our body and lack of sleep can not only leave you listless and tired, it can also impact your blood glucose levels. In fact, according to the US health agency, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), even just one night of too little sleep can make your body use insulin less well, thus leading to a spike in blood sugar levels.

4. Skipping Breakfast

Skipping your breakfast may not be a wise choice if you want to control your blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that skipping breakfast can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels after both lunch and dinner.

5. Extreme Weather

Extreme temperatures can interfere with diabetes control, be it sweltering heat or freezing cold. For many people with diabetes, as the temperature drops, blood sugars rise. Lack of physical activity and eating calorie-rich food can be a cause. On the other hand, high temperatures can change how your body uses insulin. So people with Type 2 diabetes should be careful in case of extreme heat or cold.

6. ‘Dawn Phenomenon'

According to the Mayo Clinic, the “dawn phenomenon,” occurs when the body prepares for waking up by releasing cortisol and other hormones, between 2 and 8 am. These hormones make the body less sensitive to insulin and those who have diabetes can experience a spike in blood sugar levels during dawn.

7. Gum Diseases

Gum diseases can both cause a spike in blood sugar levels and can also be a manifestation of a heightened blood glucose level.

8. Coffee

Caffeine triggers a hormonal response in our bodies and can lead to blood sugar spikes in some people. Some people’s blood sugar is extra-sensitive to caffeine and there can be a spike even when you are not adding sweeteners.

9. Medicines

Some medications can interfere with your blood sugar levels. For instance, there are some nose sprays that have chemicals that trigger your liver to make more blood sugar. So they can cause insulin levels to spike.

10. Travelling

When your routine is disrupted, blood sugar levels can go for a toss. Especially when you are travelling and skipping time zones, your body can face extra stress in terms of changes in diet and sleep patterns. This, in turn, can cause your blood sugar to spike.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)