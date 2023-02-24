How To Improve Your Posture With Yogasanas: 5 Key Asanas to Correct Poor Posture

Backaches and other common spinal problems can easily result from poor posture. Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder, Akshar Yoga Institutions, Himalaya Yoga Ashrama, World Yoga Organisation, says that one should start keeping an eye on your posture to rectify this. "The most important thing is to keep your spine straight. Your muscles and ligaments' stress will be distributed and balanced in an even manner as a result. This is the first step in ensuring that your body maintains proper alignment, free from tension," the yoga expert says.

What Are The Causes For Hunchback?

Poor posture can be brought on by the job, such as spending 8 to 10 hours in front of a laptop, says Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. He adds that in addition to this, it makes you lead a less active lifestyle, which makes you gain weight. "A healthy posture can be more difficult to maintain if you are overweight. You may simply shed the additional weight, get lighter, and improve your posture with the use of yoga. Additionally, staying physically healthy throughout the day keeps you active and energised," he adds.

The following yoga poses will help you to open up the body and bring flexibility to the spine. Dedicate a minimum of 15- 30 minutes every day to practice for a better posture and a healthy spine.

Yoga Asanas For Better Posture

1. Samasthithi/Tadasana

Stand straight and tall with your toes and heels together. Engage your abdominal muscles and keep both shoulders relaxed. Stay and hold in this position for 5-8 breaths. Focus on balancing your body weight on both feet equally. This asana can be of immense help to keep your posture tall and strong.

Benefits: Improves both posture and coordination, and strengthens legs, back, arms, and shoulders.

2. Paschimottanasana - Seated forward bend

Begin by stretching your legs forward; ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Try to hold your big toes with your fingers, if not hold any part that is accessible



Benefits: It calms the mind and also aids in the process of digestion. Tones the overall body muscles; strengthens the core muscles.

3. Padahasthasana – Hand-to-Foot Pose

Starting in Samasthithi, bend your upper body down from the hips slowly exhaling. Stretch your arms down with your palms or fingertips and bring your nose to your knees. Palms can be placed on either side of the feet. Feel comfortable bending your knees initially. With increased practice, you should try to straighten your knees and bring your chest to your thighs.

Benefits: Balances your body especially with shoulder, neck, back, lumbar, knee, heels, cervical and lumbar regions.

4. Chakrasana – Wheel Pose

This is a backbend so make sure you are properly warmed up. Start on your back, as you fold your legs so that you place your feet down firmly on the mat. Turn your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor below your ears. Now, breathe in and simultaneously lift your body up. Keep your neck relaxed and let your head drop back.

Benefits: Helps in expanding lungs to get more oxygen intake which is beneficial, especially for people with asthma. Helps in the reduction of stress and tension in the body.

Dhanurasana – Bow Pose

Lie down on your belly; bend your knees and keep them at a parallel distance. Now hold your ankles with your palms and use a firm grip. Lift up your legs and arms as high as possible. Look up and hold the asana for a while.

Benefits: Dhanurasana pose is a great yoga pose that stretches and stimulates almost all important types of body muscles like arms, shoulders, back, biceps, triceps, core (abs), hamstrings, chest, hips, knees, and neck.

Yoga gives your body the proper alignment, enhances balance and increases strength, stamina, and flexibility. "Yoga is the study and application of asana alignment for total health. Regular Yoga practice can go a long way in correcting any postural imbalances you may have. Yoga promotes total well-being for the body, mind, and spirit," says Himalaya Siddha Akshar.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the expert quoted. Zee News doesn't confirm this. Always check with a medical expert before starting a new exercise schedule. )