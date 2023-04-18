Make The Most Of Your Summer Diet: The Best Ways To Eat Dry Fruits

Eating dry fruits in summer: Many people have likely told you that eating nuts in summer is not a good idea. Yet all year long, your mum like every other mother might usually bring you walnuts and almonds to eat. And then go on to explain the treasures of nutrients.

Dry fruits should be avoided in the summer since they cause the body to become very hot. In the winter, they are consumed to keep the body warm, but in the summer, they might make you feel hotter. People avoid eating them since they might result in rashes and acne.

Rich in good fat, protein, magnesium, iron, vitamin B, and fibre, these nutrients prove to be very beneficial for the body. Almonds, cashews, dates, pistachios, and walnuts should all be eaten with caution, though, you must have heard.

Dried fruits are one of the wholesome foods that everyone should constantly include in their diet. Dry fruits are just as healthy in the summer as they are in the winter, so we'll discuss some of the best dry fruits to eat in the summer to give your body the energy it needs to combat the heat and also let's learn how dry fruits should be eaten properly in the summer:

1. Walnuts

Iron, calcium, copper, and omega-3 fatty acids are all abundant in walnuts. They should only be consumed in the summer after being soaked all night.

2. Figs (Anjeer)

According to popular belief, figs should only be consumed during the colder months due to their intensely warm impact. You may eat two figs each day in the summer, which are full of all the necessary nutrients.

3. Almonds

Dry fruits should be soaked overnight to reduce body heat during the summer. Without first soaking them, almonds can produce heat in the body, which can result in various issues like acne and piles. So, 4-5 almonds will be plenty for the entire day if you soak them in the summer.

4. Raisins

The health benefits of raisins are exceptional. However, it can also raise the body's temperature. Thus, always eat raisins that have been soaked overnight in the summer.

Dry fruits should only be eaten in moderation since they are inherently spicy. Nonetheless, because they include a range of crucial nutrients, this does not imply we should stop consuming them. They contain a lot of protein and good fat. The Nutrition Journal recommends eating four to five cashews or five soaked almonds every day. They should be consumed in moderation as well.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)