The Bollywood fraternity got a rude shock on Wednesday when actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta died allegedly by suicide, by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence, the police said on Wednesday. Anil Mehta was 62 when he reportedly died by suicide, the cause of which is not yet known. While investigations are on to probe into all possible angles, the incident once again raises questions about the mental health of the elderly. According to several media reports, sources claimed that before the tragic incident, Anil Mehta had reportedly told his daughters Malaika and Amrita over the phone that he was "sick and tired".

Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO & Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, shares, "The recent tragic suicide of Malaika Arora’s father has brought to light the often overlooked issue of suicide among the elderly. This distressing event has underscored the necessity to understand the key causes, identify the warning signs, and implement effective prevention strategies for this vulnerable population."

Key Causes of Suicide Among The Elderly

Dr Gorav Gupta mentions the key causes that make the elderly vulnerable and desperate, and in extreme cases, lead them to suicide.

1. Chronic Illness and Pain: Many elderly individuals suffer from chronic illnesses such as heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. Persistent pain and the inability to perform daily activities can lead to feelings of hopelessness and despair.

2. Mental Health Disorders: Depression is a significant risk factor for suicide in the elderly. Unfortunately, it is often underdiagnosed and undertreated in this age group. Other mental health issues, such as anxiety and dementia, also contribute to suicidal thoughts.

3. Social Isolation And Loneliness: The elderly are more likely to experience social isolation due to the loss of a spouse, family members, or friends. Loneliness can exacerbate feelings of worthlessness and despair.

4. Loss of Independence: The inability to live independently, whether due to physical or cognitive decline, can lead to a sense of helplessness and loss of dignity, increasing the risk of suicide.



5. Financial Stress: Economic difficulties, including inadequate pensions and rising healthcare costs, can cause significant stress and anxiety, potentially leading to suicidal thoughts.

Suicide: How To Identify Warning Signs

While the behaviour pattern might vary from individual to individual, some key warning signs, according to Dr Gorav Gupta, include:

1. Changes in Behaviour: Noticeable changes in daily routines, such as neglecting personal hygiene, changes in sleep patterns, or withdrawing from social activities, can be warning signs.



2. Verbal Cues: Expressions of hopelessness, talking about being a burden, or discussing death and suicide should be taken seriously.

3. Increased Substance Use: A rise in the use of alcohol or drugs can indicate underlying mental health issues and suicidal ideation.



4. Giving Away Possessions: If an elderly person starts giving away valuable possessions or making unusual preparations for death, it could be a sign they are contemplating something drastic.



5. Sudden Mood Improvement: A sudden, unexplained improvement in mood after a period of depression can indicate that the person has decided to take some decisive but harmful step.

Steps To Prevent Suicide

While loved ones often are caught unawares in cases of suicide, Dr Gupta provides the following tips that can potentially lower chances of suicide:

1. Promote Social Connections: Encourage regular interaction with family, friends, and community groups. Social support can significantly reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness.

2. Ensure Access To Mental Health Care: Regular mental health screenings and access to appropriate treatment, including therapy and medication, are crucial in managing depression and other mental health disorders.



3. Manage Chronic Conditions: Proper management of chronic illnesses and pain can improve quality of life and reduce the risk of depression and suicide.



4. Foster A Sense of Purpose: Engage the elderly in activities that provide a sense of purpose, such as volunteering, hobbies, or community involvement.

5. Monitor And Restrict Access to Means: If there is a risk of suicide, ensure that dangerous items such as firearms or large quantities of medication are not easily accessible.

6. Encourage Open Communication: Create an environment where the elderly feel comfortable discussing their feelings and concerns without fear of judgment.

"By understanding the key causes, identifying warning signs, and implementing preventive measures, we can work towards reducing the incidence of suicide among the elderly and ensuring they receive the care and support they need to lead fulfilling lives," says Dr Gupta.