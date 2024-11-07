Managing Diabetes During Chhath Puja: Know Essential Expert Tips And Health Tests To Stay Safe

Chhath Puja, a significant Hindu festival, involves rigorous fasting and offering prayers to the Sun God. For people with diabetes, this period can be challenging, as fasting and changes in routine may affect blood sugar levels.

Dr. Akash Shah, Consultant Pathologist at Neuberg Diagnostics, offers expert advice on how to manage diabetes during Chhath Puja to stay safe while observing the festival. Dr. Shah emphasizes that “fasting periods, altered eating habits, and physical exertion may impact blood sugar levels.”

Here are tips for managing diabetes and the key health tests to consider:

1. Consult Your Healthcare Provider

Dr. Shah recommends consulting your doctor before beginning the fast. This allows your healthcare provider to offer personalized guidance based on your health condition, medical history, and current medications. They might suggest modifications to the fasting approach or, in some cases, recommend avoiding fasting altogether to prevent drastic blood sugar fluctuations.

2. Monitor Blood Sugar Regularly

According to Dr. Shah, regular blood sugar monitoring is essential during fasting. He advises checking blood sugar levels before, during, and after the fast. This helps in identifying any significant fluctuations that may require immediate action, such as consuming food or adjusting medication as prescribed by your doctor.

3. Stay Hydrated

Dr. Shah underscores the importance of staying hydrated, as dehydration can worsen diabetes symptoms. Even if you are fasting, it is vital to drink plenty of water throughout the day. “If allowed, try herbal teas or coconut water, which can help maintain hydration and support electrolyte balance,” he suggests.

4. Opt for Nutrient-Dense Foods

For individuals who can consume food at specific times, Dr. Shah advises focusing on low glycemic, nutrient-dense options. He suggests whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, while avoiding sugary Prasad and high-carb foods, which can cause sudden spikes in blood sugar.

5. Avoid Overexertion

Since Chhath Puja involves standing for prolonged hours during prayers, Dr. Shah cautions against overexertion. Physical stress can affect blood sugar, so take breaks as needed and pay attention to your body’s signals.

Recommended Health Tests for Diabetics During Chhath Puja

Dr. Shah recommends a few essential health tests for individuals with diabetes to ensure they are in optimal health before observing Chhath Puja:

HbA1c Test: This test indicates average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months. Dr. Shah recommends this test to understand how well blood sugar is managed.

Kidney Function Test: Since diabetes can impact kidney health, Dr. Shah suggests checking kidney function through serum creatinine and urinalysis tests, especially before fasting.

Electrolyte Level Test: Fasting may alter electrolyte balance. Dr. Shah advises monitoring sodium, potassium, and magnesium levels to maintain proper balance.

By following these expert-backed tips and keeping up with regular health tests, individuals with diabetes can safely participate in Chhath Puja and manage their health effectively