MDH, Everest Spices Under Scanner: Should Organic Spices Become Your Kitchen Staple - Key Points

Spices are a staple in Indian kitchens - the right spice in the right amount can completely change the flavour of your dish, making it more palatable and in other words, yummy. However, with growing concern about environmental impact and potential health risks, choosing between organic and conventional spices has become a hot topic among consumers. To add fuel to the fire, an April 5 report published on the official website of Hong Kong's food regulatory authority, mentioned that three spice products in India have cancer-causing chemicals that contain a pesticide known as ethylene oxide. These included the Madras curry powder, sambhar masala mixed masala powder, curry powder mixed masala powder by MDH and the fish curry masala by Everest.

While the Indian food regulator FSSAI, on April 25, had commissioned nationwide quality checks, and MDH has officially denied the use of any harmful chemicals - it has made the consumer dwell harder on the topic of conventional vs organic spices.

Why You Should Opt For Organic Spices

Here are some key benefits of using organic spices:

1. Natural And No Use Of Chemicals: When it comes to organic spices, the use of synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or other harmful chemicals is nil or minimal. Meanwhile, conventional spices are often grown using chemicals and pesticides. To extend shelf life, your everyday spices are treated with preservatives and other chemicals, which can again be detrimental to health.

2. Good For Health: Since spices are frequently used in cooking, using these spices will reduce your exposure to harmful chemicals and toxins, thus reducing potential health issues. As they are natural and chemical-free, organic spices do not lose their nutritional benefits.

3. Rich Taste Of Food: Due to the healthy methods of production and absence of preservatives, organic spices have a strong fragrance and lend your dish additional flavours. With no preservatives or harmful additives, food cooked with organic spices tastes delicious.

4. Food Is Pure: With no preservatives, food colours, pesticides and other harmful chemicals, organic spices are pure and enhance your dish's quality.

5. Environmental Benefits: The non-use of harmful chemicals and pesticides in organic farming has environmental benefits too. With the soil and water sources not getting contaminated with pesticides and chemicals, it's a boon for the flora and fauna as well as animals living in the area.

Where Conventional Spices Trump Over Organic Spices

1. Cost: If you are thinking of budget, then yes, organic spices are a costlier affair. However, keeping the long-term health benefits in mind, the additional expenses might just be worth it.

2. Shelf life:

While no preservatives make them healthier and more flavourful options, it also means their shelf-life is less. But again, health benefits should be kept in mind. Also, by storing them in airtight containers and keeping them in a cool and dry place, the shelf life of organic spices can be somewhat extended.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)