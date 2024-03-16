Mental Health At Workplace: 6 Essential Practices For Work-Life Balance

Mental health at the workplace is crucial, with stress and burnout becoming increasingly common. To achieve a healthy work-life balance, prioritize self-care, set boundaries, and manage workload effectively. Encourage open communication, offer flexibility, and provide resources like counseling. By implementing these practices, employees can maintain mental well-being and productivity.

Abha Dandekar, Couselling psychologist, CEO & Founder, Elephant in the Room says, "With over 50% of our waking hours spent at work, it's not incorrect to say that a professional environment directly impacts one’s mental health. The need for a mentally safe and healthy workplace extends far beyond the individual requirement of an employee. The focus on implementing a proactive and preventive approach to ensure mental well-being in the workplace is essential for maintaining a healthy and productive work environment. A positive environment drives productivity, creativity and contributes to greater organisational advancement."

Sumit Singla, Culture Transformation Expert and Senior Partner at BOD Consulting says, "For managers, 'work-life balance' can often be confused with 'flexible' work. Flexibility simply means that people have the freedom to choose when/where work gets done. However, a flexible workplace can still be high-intensity and lacking in work-life balance."

Strategies for Mental Wellbeing in the Workplace

To ensure mental well-being in the workplace and have a good work-life balance, it's important to adopt safe practices that promote a positive environment and support employees' mental health needs. Here are some key strategies:

1. Provide a Safe Space: Create an environment where employees feel safe and comfortable expressing their thoughts and feelings. Encourage open communication and ensure that employees know they can seek help when needed.

2. Set Boundaries: Help employees manage their workloads effectively and avoid burnout by setting clear boundaries between work and personal life. Encourage them to take breaks and prioritize self-care.

3. Offer Stress Management Resources: Provide access to resources such as counseling services, employee assistance programs, and workshops on stress management. These resources can help employees cope with stress and improve their mental well-being.

4. Invest in Training and Development: Focus on building resilience and inclusivity in the workplace through employee training and development programs. This can help employees develop the skills they need to cope with challenges and thrive in their roles.

5. Lead by Example: Managers should model the behavior they want to see in their employees. By promoting healthy working habits and prioritizing mental health, managers can create a positive work environment.

6. Enhance Company Policies: Review and update company policies to support mental health, such as flexible work hours, burnout breaks, and recognition programs. These policies can help employees feel valued and supported in their roles.

"Employees with adequate work-life balance feel supported and respected, leading to a higher quality of output. In addition, by being able to cater to personal priorities and take leave, they tend to take fewer sick days off and employee retention goes up as well. Research says that working 38 hours a week is ideal so LESS is definitely more when it comes to productivity vs the number of hours worked", concludes Mr Sumit.