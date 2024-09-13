Monsoon Fitness: Tips To Stay Fit In And Out Of The Gym

We are in the midst of the Monsoon season, constantly battling humid conditions and health concerns. If you’re someone who cannot miss out ever on their workout and gym sessions irrespective of the sweltering heat in the atmosphere, it means you sweat an extra lot and require handy companions to ease your needs. We have put together a list of five easy ways how you can keep yourself hydrated and fit both in and outside your gym. Take a look.

Sweat it out indoors

You should carry out your exercises and workouts in an indoor gym or workout studio, and make sure that they offer the workout of your choice, with state-of-the-art & well-maintained equipment. Remember, the workout you indulge in must be what you like doing, for it will work well for your mental health, compliance, and consistency. If performing sets is not your thing, try to go for indoor sports options like badminton, squash, swimming etc.

Zero scopes for dehydration

The humidity in the weather means one would sweat extra during any workout whether it's indoors or outdoors. Hence, it is sacrosanct that adequate measures are taken to ensure proper hydration during any physical activity. While drinking a lot of water is a no-brainer, we recommend carrying a portable blender to make healthy smoothies or shakes on the go, making it your ideal partner for your gym, workout studio, or whenever you're on the go.

Work on improving immunity

The best way to go about it is resorting to an immunity-boosting diet plan, which includes the goodness of items like milk with turmeric, coriander, garlic, ginger ale etc. This is important because the Monsoon season impacts our immunity a great deal. You may even include in your daily intake some Chyawanprash, which is a proven immunity enhancer since ancient times. We also recommend eating seasonal fruits while ensuring complete hygiene. Speaking about immunity, avoiding street-side food during the monsoon is wise.

Avoid AC when drenched

If you are drenched in sweat from your workout or, more importantly, got drenched while commuting to and from the gym, ensure you don’t enter an air-conditioned room before following a few steps. Entering the room with damp clothes or wet hair is a strict no, for you are bound to catch some or the other infection resulting in conditions like cough, cold, and fever. Use a dry and clean towel to dry yourself, and if drenched completely, a warm shower will not harm you.