Monsoon Yoga: 7 Best Yoga Exercises To Beat The Heat In Humid Weather

As the mercury rises and humidity levels soar, practicing yoga can be a refreshing and rejuvenating way to stay active and maintain your well-being. However, not all yoga poses are ideal for humid weather. Yoga is a versatile practice that can be adapted to various weather conditions. When the weather is hot and humid, these seven yoga exercises can help you stay cool, calm, and collected.

Remember to stay hydrated, practice in a well-ventilated space, and listen to your body's signals. With the right poses and mindful practice, you can make the most of your yoga sessions even in the stickiest of weather.

Here are seven yoga exercises that are perfect for keeping cool and comfortable during those sweltering summer days.

Also read: World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: Working Out To Socialising - How To Lower Dementia Risk

Sitali Pranayama (Cooling Breath):

Start your yoga session with Sitali Pranayama, also known as the Cooling Breath. Sit comfortably, roll your tongue into a tube, and inhale deeply through it. Exhale through your nose. This breath cools the body and soothes the nervous system, making it an excellent choice for humid conditions.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose):

Trikonasana involves stretching the body in a triangular shape. It improves balance and strengthens the legs, while the wide stance allows for better airflow, helping you feel less overheated.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose):

This backbend not only enhances flexibility but also opens up the chest, promoting better breathing. The cobra pose stimulates blood circulation and relieves tension, making it a great choice for humid weather.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose):

The tree pose is a standing balance pose that helps improve focus and stability. It encourages steady breathing and provides a sense of grounding, which can be especially beneficial in hot and humid conditions.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose):

When the heat becomes overwhelming, take a break with Shavasana. Lie flat on your back, close your eyes, and focus on deep, slow breaths. This relaxation pose helps reduce stress and promotes a sense of calm and coolness.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation):

Surya Namaskar is a series of twelve yoga postures that work together as a full-body workout. While it generates internal heat, it also increases blood circulation and flushes out toxins. In humid weather, it can be a great way to sweat it out and feel refreshed afterward.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose):

This seated twist improves spinal flexibility and digestion. In humid conditions, it can help alleviate discomfort caused by bloating or indigestion. The twisting action also stimulates the circulatory system, aiding in temperature regulation.