Quit Tobacco, Save Your Smile: Benefits Of Quitting Tobacco For Oral Health

Tobacco use has profound and detrimental effects on oral health, leading to a range of issues such as gum disease, tooth decay, oral cancers, and bad breath. The chemicals in tobacco products, including nicotine, tar, and other carcinogens, contribute to these oral health problems in various ways.

The chemicals in tobacco can impair blood flow to the gums, reducing the delivery of essential nutrients and oxygen, which hampers the gums' ability to heal.

Smoking also affects the body's immune response, making it harder to fight off infections, which can exacerbate gum disease. This can lead to symptoms such as swollen, bleeding gums, and in severe cases, tooth loss.

Tobacco use contributes to an increase in plaque and tartar buildup on the teeth. The sticky substances in tobacco can promote the growth of bacteria, leading to cavities and tooth decay. Smokers often experience dry mouth (xerostomia), which reduces saliva production. Saliva is crucial for neutralizing acids.