Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753806
NewsHealth
WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY

Quit Tobacco, Save Your Smile: Benefits Of Quitting Tobacco For Oral Health

Smoking also affects the body's immune response, making it harder to fight off infections, which can exacerbate gum disease. This can lead to symptoms such as swollen, bleeding gums, and in severe cases, tooth loss.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 03:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Quit Tobacco, Save Your Smile: Benefits Of Quitting Tobacco For Oral Health Image credit: Freepik

Tobacco use has profound and detrimental effects on oral health, leading to a range of issues such as gum disease, tooth decay, oral cancers, and bad breath. The chemicals in tobacco products, including nicotine, tar, and other carcinogens, contribute to these oral health problems in various ways.

Know how tobacco use affects oral health as shared by Dr. Kamlesh Kothari, Dental Implant Specialist, Cosmetic Dentist, and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Kolkata, founder and Clinical Director of Aesthetica, leading to issues like gum disease, tooth decay, oral cancers, and bad breath. Highlight the importance of awareness and regular dental check-ups.

The chemicals in tobacco can impair blood flow to the gums, reducing the delivery of essential nutrients and oxygen, which hampers the gums' ability to heal.

Smoking also affects the body's immune response, making it harder to fight off infections, which can exacerbate gum disease. This can lead to symptoms such as swollen, bleeding gums, and in severe cases, tooth loss.

Tobacco use contributes to an increase in plaque and tartar buildup on the teeth. The sticky substances in tobacco can promote the growth of bacteria, leading to cavities and tooth decay. Smokers often experience dry mouth (xerostomia), which reduces saliva production. Saliva is crucial for neutralizing acids.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Politics on water crisis in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: When will the severity of heatwave decrease?
DNA Video
DNA: Value of Rs 10 note is Rs 6.90 lakh!
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim Women busy in opening 'accounts'!
DNA Video
DNA: Big news for health insurance people
DNA Video
DNA: Will result 'change' due to Modi's efforts?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Recognized' cancer hospital..in 'hut'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Analysis' of last phase of voting
DNA Video
DNA: What is the secret of China's 'Dinosaur Mountain'?
DNA Video
DNA: 2 killed, as SUV in convoy of Brij Bhushan’s son Karan Bhushan hits bike