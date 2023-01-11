Seasonal Affective Disorder: Signs you might be ignoring this season

Seasonal Affective Disorder: The transition from long summer days to shorter, darker winter days, which occurs most frequently, is what causes seasonal depression. Symptoms typically include feeling tired or depressed for the majority of the day and losing interest in past interests. Oversleeping and changes in appetite, including a tendency to eat more and a thirst for carbs, are additional symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.

What is seasonal affective disorder?

The difference between SAD and the more common "winter blues" is that SAD is considered a clinical diagnosis when its symptoms start to interfere with a person's daily life. A person who is suffering from SAD, for example, can tell that they feel irritated and more sensitive in their connections with others, which makes them retreat socially.

Signs of seasonal affective disorder

When we're feeling down, many of us may seek out friends or do something we enjoy, but someone sad frequently is unable to do either of those things.

Signs that you may be depressed as per the National Health Service (NHS), UK include:

- a persistently low mood

- a loss of pleasure or interest in everyday activities

- feeling irritable

- feelings of sadness, guilt and worthlessness

- low self-esteem

- tearfulness

- feeling stressed or anxious

- a reduced sex drive

- becoming less sociable

- lacking in energy and sleepy during the day

- find it difficult to concentrate

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) symptoms are similar to those of typical depression, except they repeat at a particular time of year.

Also Read: Can stress and anxiety be induced by your mattress? Importance of a good sleeping mattress

If you suspect you might have the seasonal affective disorder and are having trouble coping, you should visit a doctor. A trained and licenced psychologist/psychiatrist may be able to suggest a variety of effective treatments, including CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy), light therapy, and others.

Also Read: Why is walking 10,000 steps daily a good exercise? 10 Benefits of completing the target

Typically, the signs begin in the autumn or winter and get better in the spring. SAD manifests differently in each person, as does its severity. Some people may experience moderate symptoms, while others may experience severe ones that have a big influence on their daily lives.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a doctor's advice or that of a psychologist/psychiatrist. Consult experts. Zee News does not confirm this)