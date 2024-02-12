Secret Of Pregnancy Glow: 3 Essential Tips For Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Routine

Radiant, glowing skin is a dream come true for many individuals. While the right cosmetics can surely give that sparkling glowy skin, it has more to do with healthy lifestyle habits and a balanced skincare routine. Especially during pregnancy, many women tend to experience glowing skin. While the glow is believed to be caused by the baby's gender or pregnancy happiness, in reality, there is a medical explanation behind it.

Dr Anu Sadashiv, B. Consultant Reproductive Medicine, Obstetric and Gynecologist shares major fluctuations in hormones and blood flow, as well as other significant pregnancy-related body changes, all contribute to healthy, glowing skin. Read an excerpt here:

Is There A Secret Behind Pregnancy Glow?

Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes are a frequent occurrence during pregnancy. The increased hormone production results in a flushed appearance, which further leads to glowing skin. Hormones, particularly estrogen, progesterone, and human chorionic gonadotropin, are majorly responsible for radiant skin. When the concentration of these hormones increases in the body during pregnancy, it results in a clearer complexion and a signature pregnancy glow.

Improved blood circulation: pregnancy tends to elevate the production of blood in the body. The increased blood volume is crucial in supporting the organs of a mother and the growing baby. With the heightened blood flow, the blood vessels become dilated, making the skin rosier and contributing to a glowing complexion. In addition, high body temperatures are also common among pregnant women, which again leads to a flushed appearance.

Increased oil production: Given the hormonal fluctuations, the sebum glands of some women tend to produce more oil. Especially if they already have combination or oily skin, oil production during pregnancy tends to increase. In addition, elevated blood flow can also cause heightened oil secretion. This oil can make the skin look shiny and glowing. On the other hand, excessive sebum production can also possibly lead to negative side effects like pregnancy acne.

Practice Pregnancy-Safe Skin Routine

As soon as a woman enters the pregnancy phase, her body undergoes a host of changes. Amongst other body parts, the skin tends to experience the majority of alterations, caused by increased blood flow and hormonal fluctuations. While the glow the pregnancy gives is surely welcoming, it is important for women to take care of their skin, whether or not they experience that famous glow.

- It is crucial for about-to-be mothers to moisturize, hydrate, and cleanse their skin regularly. This would keep them clear of pregnancy acne and other skin-associated conditions.

- In addition, maintaining an appropriate water balance in the body is also imperative. Doing so will eliminate the toxin from the body, leaving a clear complexion.

- Just like water balance, keeping a healthy sleep balance is equally vital. Retaining a regular sleep schedule promotes general well-being and healthier, radiant skin.