The side effects of quitting smoking can be extreme for some. Many people will have withdrawal symptoms. This is because smoking affects every system in your body. Stopping smoking is often accompanied by withdrawal discomfort, comprising an array of tobacco withdrawal symptoms. In dependent smokers, tobacco abstinence is typically accompanied by urges to smoke, restlessness, hunger, irritability, and other adverse mood changes. Other less frequent but occasionally severe tobacco withdrawal symptoms include insomnia, mouth ulcers, and constipation. It’s important to remember that these side effects are only temporary as shared by Dr Pritam Kataria, Consultant Medical Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Headaches and nausea

Smoking affects every system in your body. Headaches, nausea, and other physical symptoms are common as the nicotine leaves your body.

Tingling in hands and feet

As your circulation begins to improve, you may feel tingling in your hands and feet.

Coughing and sore throat

You may have a cough and a sore throat as your lungs begin to clear out the mucus and other debris smoking creates.

Increased appetite and associated weight gain

Withdrawl of smoking is associated with an increase in appetite and weight gain and it is temporary in the picture.

Intense cravings for nicotine

Intense craving occurs Your body is dependent on nicotine while you’re a smoker. It will crave it when it goes without. Cravings peak between the two- and four-week mark.

Irritability, frustration, and anger

You’re making a big change — your mind and body need to adjust giving up something you’ve grown dependent on. This often causes irritability and anger.

Constipation

Nicotine affects the small bowel and colon. When you take the nicotine away, you may experience constipation as your body adjusts to going without it.

Anxiety, depression, and insomnia

Smokers have an increased risk of depression and anxiety, though the reason for this is unclear. You may smoke to feel better. When you quit smoking, you may feel more anxious and depressed. Insomnia is also also common.

Difficulty concentrating

All of the side effects of quitting smoking can make it difficult to concentrate at first.

Dry mouth

Smoking is a common cause of dry mouth. The stress and anxiety associated with withdrawal can make it worse as you adjust.

How to Successfully Quit Smoking:

1. Focus on your motivators: Focussing on motivation and reinforcing is important to quit smoking. The motivation can be short however reinforcing helps in keeping motivation on.

2. Build confidence: One needs to instill confidence that it is doable to quit smoking. Also, it is important to consider that fear of withdrawal symptoms can put off oneself from smoking. So having confidence that it is possible to quit will be useful.

3. Stress management is key: Many smokers smoke to manage stress, distress, and negative emotions. Being prepared with other ways to manage these feelings can be difficult and takes a lot of practice.

4. It's never too late to quit: While it's best to quit smoking as early as possible, quitting smoking at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life. The decision to quit smoking at any age will be useful to the patient.

5. Learn from past experiences: Most people who smoke have tried to quit before and sometimes they get discouraged thinking about previous attempts. But these experiences tell us a lot about what to do and what not to do next time! Strategies from experience may make it smoother to quit smoking.

6. Medications are safe and effective and will help you quit and stay quit when used properly: If required pharmacological support can be sought to quit smoking. The seven FDA-approved medications include nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, inhaler, and nasal spray as well as varenicline (Chantix) and bupropion (Zyban).



