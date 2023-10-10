Spicing Up Health: Nutritional Benefits Hidden In Your Spice Rack, Expert Shares Tips For Good Health

Indian food is famous for its elaborate spice blends, which give each dish a distinct flavor signature and also provide a variety of health benefits that have been recognized by traditional Indian medicine for generations. Spices used in Indian cuisine play an important role in its taste, scent, and overall appeal, from the scorching heat of chili peppers to the fragrant sweetness of cinnamon.

In an interview with Zee News English, Ms. Akshita Budhiraja, Director of Orika Spices talks about the importance and nutritional benefits of the kitchen spices you add to your food everyday.

Ms. Akshita says "Incorporating desi spices into your daily diet can provide a wide range of health benefits. The use of spices in Indian cuisine is not only flavorful but also allows for reduced salt and fat content in dishes, making it a generally healthy choice. The quality of the spices we consume can have a significant impact on our health and well-being."

Hence, choosing high-quality spices is very important. High-quality spices frequently have larger amounts of beneficial ingredients and are more likely to be subjected to stringent quality control techniques to assure their purity. Superior quality spices can improve the taste of our food while providing potential health advantages. To maximize the quality and advantages of spices, find trusted suppliers and store the spices appropriately.

"Indian spices, due to their antimicrobial properties, protect food against foodborne pathogens and promote food safety. Hence, incorporating a variety of spices into cooking can not only make meals more flavorful but also contributes to our overall well-being," highlights Ms. Akshita.

List of Indian Spices and Their Benefits

Ms. Akshita shares daily Indian spices that are beneficial for your health. Simple spices like turmeric, a common ingredient in Indian cooking used in curries, rice dishes, and lentil stews is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in nature. It lowers the risk of several chronic diseases.

- Cumin, another everyday spice used in a variety of Indian foods, including curries, soups, and stews, has long been used to help digestion.

- Coriander and it seeds are versatile spices that can be used fresh or dried in Indian cooking. Used in curries, chutneys, and salads owing to its sweet and lemony flavor, coriander is known for its digestive, antibacterial, and antioxidant qualities.

- Mustard seeds, another common kitchen ingredient, are a rich source of selenium and omega-3 fatty acids, a boon for heart health.

- Nutmeg is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. It supports digestive health and reduces inflammation.

- Cardamom, a very aromatic spice, is used in both sweet and savory Indian recipes. It has long been used to help digestion, lower blood pressure, and increase insulin sensitivity.

- Peppers, a common ingredient in Indian cuisine, contain capsaicin, a chemical that gives them their characteristic heat. Peppers have anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, and cholesterol-lowering properties.

- For example, you can add turmeric to soups and stews, a pinch of cardamom to your morning muesli or cloves to your baking recipes. Another enjoyable approach to ingesting these spices and herbs is to make herbal teas.

- For a calming cup of tea, bring water to a boil and steep herbs such as Ashwagandha, Brahmi, or Tulsi. You can even combine them for new flavor combinations and perks.

- Experiment with various recipes, drinks, and supplement regimes to see what works best for you in harnessing their nutritional properties.