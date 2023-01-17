Toxic brain foods: THESE 5 foods can weaken your memory and focus

Brain healthy foods: Our diets can have a significant effect on the structure and health of our brains. A diet that supports brain health can help the short- and long-term functions of the brain. When you look closely you will find how dietary adjustments can significantly enhance our mood and mental health. Foods that support brain health include leafy greens, colourful fruits and vegetables, seafood, nuts, beans, and seeds.

However, if you want to keep your memory and focus sharp, avoid these five foods. Quite obviously, it's challenging to fully cut these out of your diet, so moderation is essential.

1. Processed seed oils

Omega-6 fatty acids are prevalent in highly processed oils that are typically extracted from soybean, corn, rapeseed (the source of canola oil), cottonseed, sunflower, and safflower seeds. Omega-6s can cause the body to produce chemicals that can cause inflammation in the brain when consumed in excess. Using coconut, avocado, or olive oil is recommended.

2. Foods with added or refined sugar

Omega-6 fatty acids are prevalent in highly processed oils that are typically extracted from soybean, corn, rapeseed (the source of canola oil), cottonseed, sunflower, and safflower seeds. Omega-6s can cause the body to produce chemicals that can cause inflammation in the brain when consumed in excess. Using coconut, avocado, or olive oil is recommended.

Also Read: 5 foods to improve brain power and keep your memory sharp!

3. Fried foods

While deep-fried, battered, or crusted food items may be considered the ultimate comfort food, they might be extremely harmful to the brain. Instead, select baked, air-fried, or steamed versions of your favourite foods.

4. Food with artificial sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners with no nutritional value can raise "bad" gut bacteria, which can have a depressing effect on your mood. These sweeteners include stevia, saccharin, and sucralose. Research investigations have shown a strong correlation between anxiety and aspartame, which can be particularly dangerous.

Also Read: 10 things a guy should NEVER do on a first date!- Dating tips

5. Processed foods

Shorter telomeres, often known as the "cap" on our DNA, maybe a result of a diet heavy in ultra-processed foods. Telomere length is a factor in the promotion of healthy cellular ageing. We may be more susceptible to neurodegenerative disorders earlier in life if our telomeres are short.

PRO TIP: It is best to stay away from an ingredient if you can't pronounce it or don't know what it is.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)