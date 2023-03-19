Weight Loss: Should You Drink Green Tea At Night? Check Out the Health Benefits Of Drinking This Herbal Beverage Before Bedtime

Health Benefits of green tea: Green tea is a popular drink with several health benefits. Green tea has a good amount of nutritious and beneficial properties. These days, many still choose to drink green tea at night. The elements in it demonstrate all the health advantages of drinking green tea at night. Yet not everyone might benefit from it.

Why green tea?

Green tea, which originates in China, is now popular throughout the world and is widely regarded as one of the healthiest drinks available. Green tea is a rich source of flavonoids and catechins, among other antioxidants. And it's these substances that put in a lot of effort to maintain your health and prevent damage.

Healthy compounds in green tea

Green tea is made from the leaves of the camellia sinensis plant and is full of natural bioactive elements. As follows:

- Catechins: Green tea has potent medicinal properties due to the presence of catechins. Antioxidants such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCGC) and epigallocatechin (EGC) are included.

- Coffee, chocolate, and various teas all contain caffeine. It supports the health of nerve cells and enhances memory, mood, and reaction time.

- The amino acid theanine can be found in green tea. It aids in enhancing cognitive function, lowering stress levels, and fostering relaxation.

Benefits of drinking green tea before bed

1. Better sleep

If you experience issues with sleep, such as insomnia, drinking green tea before bed may be beneficial. This amino acid has a wide range of characteristics. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, it will greatly assist you to learn how to relax and reduce stress. Your sleep will also be of better quality.

2. Improves cardiovascular health

Research indicates that drinking green tea can lower your risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It might also lower cholesterol and triglycerides (types of fat found in your blood).

3. Burn fat and lose weight

According to a study, drinking green tea at night can ensure that your metabolism is active before you go to sleep. And when you get enough sleep, your metabolism as a whole can be improved, leading to a much healthier physique.

4. Oral Hygiene

Given that green tea triggers your body's natural inflammatory reaction to the bacteria causing periodontal disease, it is thought that green tea's catechins may be the primary factor in improved oral health.

5. Boosts immunity

Another type of antioxidant found in green tea is called polyphenols, and it also has anti-inflammatory qualities. As they slightly alter the way your immune system functions, ingesting these can aid with autoimmune illnesses (including psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis).

6. Healthy hair and glowing skin

Green tea slows the signs of ageing while also enhancing the lustre of your hair. Moreover, it can help with acne outbreaks and regulate pain relief. So, consuming green tea should increase the amount of collagen produced by your skin, which reduces wrinkles and fine lines.

What is the effect of green tea on sleep?

Green tea is a strong proponent of both the quantity and quality of sleep. Green tea contains theanine, which promotes sleep. Moreover, it aids in stress reduction and promotes mental relaxation.

Healthline reports that studies show drinking three to four cups of low-caffeine green tea can lessen stress and weariness. Moreover, it enhances the quality of sleep.

Disadvantages of drinking green tea at night

Caffeine is present in green tea. In addition to improving wakefulness, alertness, and attention, this natural stimulant also lessens sensations of fatigue, which may make it harder to fall asleep.

Any fluids you consume before bed may increase your nighttime urination needs and cause more nighttime awakenings.

Best time to drink green tea before bed?

Green tea may cause you to wake up in the middle of the night to use the washroom if you drink it right before bed. To give yourself enough time to use the toilet before night, as per experts, the best time is an hour before bed.

You can therefore plan your green tea sessions for the day and the evening. You can get the most health benefits from green tea by doing this without interfering with your sleep cycle.

