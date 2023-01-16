Why am I waking up to body aches? 6 reasons why your body pains after sleeping

Waking up with body aches: Even though we're all likely to have slept through our alarm clocks a few times in the morning, you should feel refreshed and ready for the day. However, it's crucial to identify the underlying problem if you've observed that you've been waking up with sore muscles without any obvious reason.

There are multiple potential explanations, including your mattress, sleeping position, weight, sleep disturbances, and underlying medical concerns. Therefore, it's essential to determine what's causing your muscular aches to help you feel more like yourself once again.

Here are 6 possible reasons that can cause body aches while waking up:

Not getting enough good-quality sleep

Even though you may believe that you are getting the prescribed 7-9 hours of sleep a night if you are following a regular sleeping schedule, the quality of your sleep is just as important as the quantity. When you don't get enough high-quality sleep, your body's cells and tissues don't have the chance to heal properly, which leaves you feeling tired and achy in the morning.

Bad sleeping position

Your body may be sore when you wake up because of your sleeping position. The ideal sleeping position varies from person to person. In general, side sleeping works best for the majority of people, especially those who have breathing problems while they sleep, including obstructive sleep apnea.

Chronic stress could be a factor

Several things might cause stress to accumulate over time, such as high-stress work or intense exercise. On the other hand, it can be the cause of your morning bodily aches. This is because stress increases cortisol levels, which can increase your vulnerability to inflammation and cause body aches.

Underlying medical condition

High levels of inflammation can result from several illnesses, including Lyme disease, arthritis, chronic fatigue syndrome, auto-immune diseases, and low vitamin D levels. Your healthcare professional can perform a number of tests to evaluate your general health and find any underlying medical disorders that might be causing your muscle soreness in the morning.

Poor diet to blame

When it comes to any health issue, it's critical to consider your diet because it can significantly affect your general welfare. Your body won't perform at its best if you aren't giving it all the nutrition it requires. An inflammation-inducing diet that includes foods high in saturated fats, sugar, refined carbs, wheat, and alcohol may be to blame for waking up with sore muscles for no apparent cause.

Not exercising or exercising way too much

It can be challenging to prioritise regular exercise in your daily routine as people's lives get busier. You might be surprised to learn that your body may be sore when you wake up due to a lack of activity, too. While it may come as no surprise that too much exercise can also result in the dreaded muscle soreness when you wake up, too much activity can also be the cause of muscular aches in the morning. So the apt amount of exercise is the only solution for such a problem.

Although there are many possible causes of muscle and body aches, it's crucial to identify the underlying issue so you can start the healing process and feel more like yourself once more. Talk to your doctor about your best possible treatment or tips to get better.

