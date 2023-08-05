World Breastfeeding Week: Expert Explains Relationship Between Breastfeeding And Food Allergies In Infants

As researchers delve deeper into understanding the intricate web of infant health, a growing body of evidence suggests a significant relationship between breastfeeding and the development of food allergies in infants. A recent study sheds light on the potential protective effects of breastfeeding against the onset of food allergies during early childhood.

In recent decades, the prevalence of food allergies has seen a concerning rise, prompting scientists to explore various factors that might contribute to this trend. Breast milk, often hailed as nature's perfect food for infants, contains a complex array of nutrients, antibodies, and bioactive compounds that play a crucial role in bolstering the developing immune system. These components are believed to aid in the establishment of a healthy gut microbiome, which, in turn, influences the body's immune response and tolerance to potential allergens.

In India, more than half of babies born in a year experience delayed breastfeeding, as per a survey. There are several reasons for this delay in initiation. While there has been improvement in the number of mothers breastfeeding their children over the years, there is still a need to promote it through public health programmes.



Also read: World Breastfeeding Week: Expert Bursts Myths And Misconceptions About Breastfeeding

Dr Sumira Mubeen, General physician, lactation and Breastfeeding consultant, Apollo Clinic, J P Nagar, explains the relationship between breastfeeding and food allergies in infants.

Advantages Of Breast Milk

Several studies have shown that breast milk has an incredible ability to protect newborns from infectious diseases. Studies have found that the compounds found in human milk have the requisite characteristics to instruct immune development to prevent allergies in children. Breastfeeding mothers produce signals that influence the immune system development of their infants. This also helps in preventing future food allergies.

Allergens

The allergens present in breast milk play a key role in educating a child’s immune response. Being exposed to allergens in breast milk was unique and very different from allergen exposure in non-breastfed infants. Infants who are breastfed are exposed to several allergens originating from a mother’s diet and the environment.

These are also likely to be found in the infant’s diet and environment after weaning. If not breastfed, these infants would not be exposed to most of these allergens and consequently would not be prepared for the external world.

In Comparison To The Formula Milk

Compared to formula milk exposure, exposure to the mini allergens through breast milk was very different from exposure through food. Minute dosage of allergens would reach the child through breast milk compared to when administered through food.

The allergen consumed through breastmilk is also found predigested and bound to antibodies. They are surrounded by a soup of molecules that can modulate the immune system. This could especially be designed for a child’s early life immune system education and preventing them from any harm.

Advantages Of Being Breastfed

Studies have shown that babies who have been breastfed and who have a strong history of food allergies in their families are still healthier. If these babies were breastfed exclusively for six months, they were less likely to get food allergies. Even if they got it, they were less severe.

Today about one in 10 children suffer from allergies which makes this disease the non-infectious epidemic of the 21st century. Evidence suggests that lifestyle factors, nutritional patterns & breastfeeding help to reduce the early symptoms of allergy. To conclude, breastfeeding saves lives, money, and time.