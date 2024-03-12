World Glaucoma Day 2024: 10 Tips To Protect Your Vision

World Glaucoma Day is observed every year on March 12. Glaucoma is a group of eye conditions that destroy the optic nerve – the nerve present in the back of the eyes, which sends visual information from your eye to your brain and is extremely important for good vision. Dr Sameer Kaushal, Head of Ophthalmology, Organ Transplant at Artemis Hospital Gurugram, shares, "Not many people are aware of glaucoma which is the leading cause of irreversible blindness across the world."

So how can you prevent glaucoma? Dr Kaushal says, "There is no way to prevent glaucoma, but there are several steps that can help people safeguard their vision and reduce their risk of developing this condition." He shares 10 strategies to protect your vision and minimise the risk of developing glaucoma.

How To Lower The Risk Of Glaucoma And Safeguard Vision

Dr Sameer Kaushal lists the following 10 steps to lower the risk of glaucoma and protect one's vision:

1. Regular Eye Evaluations: Make sure that you get your eyes checked with an eye care professional at least once every two years. This can also vary depending on your age and risk factors. Early detection and treatment of glaucoma are necessary for preserving vision and preventing irreversible damage to the optic nerve.

2. Know Your Family History: Glaucoma often runs in families and therefore knowing your family history of the condition can help in assessing your risk. Inform your eye doctor about any family history of glaucoma, as this information can guide preventive measures and screening recommendations.

3. Monitor Intraocular Pressure: High intraocular pressure (IOP) is a major risk factor for glaucoma. Regularly monitoring your IOP through routine eye exams can help in identifying heightened pressure levels early, allowing for timely intervention to prevent optic nerve damage.

4. Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle: Having a healthy lifestyle can benefit overall eye health and reduce the risk of developing glaucoma. Consume a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and omega-3 fatty acids, and maintain a healthy weight through regular exercise and physical activity.

5. Protect Your Eyes from UV Radiation: Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can affect the health of the skin, cataracts and other eye conditions. To protect your eyes, wear sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays whenever you are outdoors to protect your eyes from harmful UV exposure.

6. Quit Smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for developing several eye diseases, and this also includes glaucoma. Quitting smoking can help in reducing your risk and protect your vision. Seek support from healthcare professionals or you can also join smoking cessation programs to quit successfully.

7. Limit Alcohol Consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption may increase the risk of developing glaucoma. Limiting alcohol consumption to moderate levels or ceasing the consumption altogether can help in protecting your eyes and reduce the likelihood of developing eye conditions.

8. Manage Chronic Conditions: Conditions like diabetes and hypertension can increase the risk of developing glaucoma. Make sure that you manage these conditions through regular medical check-ups, medication adherence, and lifestyle changes to reduce their impact on eye health.

9. Practise Proper Eye Hygiene: Maintain proper eye hygiene by washing your hands regularly, avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands, and following proper contact lens care guidelines. These habits can help prevent eye infections and reduce the risk of complications that may affect vision.

10. Stay Informed And Advocate for Eye Health: Keep yourself as well as others informed about the importance of regular eye checkups, early detection, and treatment of eye conditions like glaucoma. Participate in community events, support advocacy efforts, and spread awareness to promote eye health and prevent vision loss.

"By incorporating these ten strategies into your lifestyle, you can take proactive steps to protect your vision and reduce the risk of developing glaucoma. These tips not only help you but those around you as well. Prioritising eye health is essential for having healthy vision and staying free from eye problems for years to come," shares Dr Sameer Kaushal.