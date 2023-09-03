Yoga For Eyes: 5 Easy Yoga Asanas For Kids To Improve Eyesight Naturally

In today's digital age, where screens dominate our lives, children's eye health is more important than ever. The constant exposure to screens can strain their eyes and affect their eyesight. However, there is a natural and holistic way to address this concern – yoga. In this article, we will explore five yoga asanas specifically designed for kids to improve their eyesight and maintain healthy vision.

Yoga exercises for the eyes is said to lower pressure and improve how well the optic nerves work. Even a simple activity like rapidly blinking your eyes may improve your eyes' health and strength while restoring the twinkle in your eyes and warding off any dreariness brought on by extended exposure to technological gadgets.

It is usually advised to repeatedly spray your eyes with cold water before beginning these workouts. Throughout the exercises, maintain your head and spine straight.



Yoga eye exercises aid to relax the vision and support the eyes' natural function when practised regularly.

5 Easy Yoga Asanas For Kids To Imporve Eyesight

1. Palming Technique

- Begin with rubbing the palms together until they generate heat.

- Cup your palms and gently place them over closed eyes without applying pressure.

- This technique relaxes the eye muscles and relieves eye strain.

2. Blinking Exercise

- Sit comfortably with your eyes open.

- Blink rapidly for 10-15 seconds, then close your eyes for a few seconds.

- This exercise helps to lubricate the eyes and reduce dryness.

3. Eye Rotation

- Sit or stand with your back straight.

- Slowly rotate your eyes in a clockwise direction for 10-15 seconds, then switch to counterclockwise.

- This asana improves focus and flexibility of the eye muscles.

4. Nose Tapping

- Close your eyes and gently tap the sides of your nose with your index fingers.

- This stimulates blood circulation to the eyes and improves vision.

5. Butterfly Blink

- Sit cross-legged and place your index fingers on your outer eye corners.

- Blink rapidly while imagining a butterfly's wings flapping.

- This exercise enhances peripheral vision and coordination.

In a world filled with digital screens and constant visual stimuli, it's crucial to prioritize eye health from a young age. Yoga offers a natural and effective solution for kids to maintain healthy eyesight and reduce the risk of eye-related problems in the future.

Encourage your children to embrace these eye-enhancing yoga asanas for a brighter and clearer vision throughout their lives.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified professionals.)