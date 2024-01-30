Prenatal yoga is essential for preparing the body for the changes, aches, and discomforts that come with pregnancy. Many women experience back pain, nausea, pelvic pain, gas, and bloating, but these can be effectively managed with specific yoga movements that strengthen and release the body. Additionally, pregnancy and childbirth bring about hormonal and emotional changes that can be challenging to navigate.

Benefits of Prenatal Yoga Before Pregnancy

Prenatal yoga is yoga that is modified to suit the needs & goals of pregnancy. It has several physical, physiological & emotional benefits for mother & baby.

Yoga, with its tools of asana, pranayama, and meditation, helps mothers manage these changes and find balance. Just as one would train for a marathon before running it, preparing for labour is crucial, and prenatal yoga serves as that training. It also promotes bonding with the baby, improves sleep, and can help manage conditions like gestational diabetes and blood pressure.

In an interaction with Shruthi Jain Yoga trainer and Pre & Postnatal Yoga trainer, Childbirth Educator and Marathon Runner she talks all about the mindful approach that fosters a healthier pregnancy journey, both physically and emotionally, for the mother and the baby.

⁠How can prenatal yoga contribute to a smooth & healthy pregnancy?

To prepare the body for a seamless pregnancy, delivery, and postpartum experience, certain and scientifically validated movement routines are needed. Because breath control directly affects the nervous system and aids in stress management, it is crucial during pregnancy and childbirth. Connecting with the wisdom of our bodies through mindfulness-based practices and meditation is essential throughout pregnancy and childbirth, as these experiences are not merely physical but profoundly spiritual.

It has been demonstrated that bonding with the infant through the ancient Ayurvedic practice of Garbha Sanskar has a significant positive impact on the baby's cognitive and emotional intelligence, as well as assisting parents in adjusting to parenting.

Suggest yoga for holistic fitness like nurturing mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being

The benefits of yoga extend beyond physical health to include mental and emotional health. It promotes general wellness by bringing our bodies and minds into harmonious harmony. We can develop heightened awareness and present-mindedness by practising yoga. By focusing our senses inward and being more aware of our inner selves, it enables us to establish a connection with ourselves. Yoga provides us with an invaluable opportunity to reflect on our true nature by calming the mind and living in the present moment.