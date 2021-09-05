12-year-old boy dies of Nipah virus infection in Kozhikode, central team rushed to Kerala

New Delhi: A 12-year-old boy, who was admitted to a hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode with symptoms similar to those of Nipah virus infection, died on Sunday (September 5, 2021) morning after undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed on Sunday that a 12-year-old boy in Kerala dies of Nipah virus infection. The health minister has left for Kozhikode to take stock of the situation.

We have formed teams to handle the situation. Contact tracing and other measures have already been initiated. As of now, there is no need to panic, but we need to exercise caution: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on the death of a 12-year-old due to Nipah virus infection pic.twitter.com/BKneqWnWr4 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Government of India confirmed that a case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the State to provide technical support.

A case of Nipah virus has been detected in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to the State to provide technical support: Government of India — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2021

The samples of the boy, which were sent to the Pune National Institute of Virology, confirmed the presence of Nipah virus.

The Central Government has rushed a team of National Centre for Disease Control to the state, which will provide technical support to the state, the ministry said.

Some immediate public health measures have been advised by the Centre which include active case search in the family, families, village and areas with similar topography especially in Malappuram.

According to a PTI report, the health department source revealed that the state government held a high-level meeting of health officials late Saturday night following the information about the suspected Nipah infection.

ALSO READ | How Nipah infection is different from swine flu, bird flu

Although the state government has not yet officially announced the presence of Nipah virus, sources said the health minister might rush to Kozhikode Sunday morning to take stock of the situation. Nipal virus is spread by saliva of the fruit bats.

The first Nipah virus disease (NiV) outbreak in South India was reported in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on May 19, 2018. The state had witnessed 17 deaths and 18 confirmed cases till June 1, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV