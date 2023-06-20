'4 Murders In 24 Hrs': Kejriwal Targets Delhi L-G Over Rising Crime

New Delhi: Highlighting the "alarming" surge in crimes, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has proposed a meeting of the cabinet with the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the matter. In a letter dated June 19, he wrote to LG V K Saxena over the rising crimes in the national capital and the dire need to deliberate on the issue. "The seriousness of the situation can be gauged from the heart rending fact that four murders have taken place during last 24 hours in different parts of Delhi," read the letter.

"As a responsible citizen and representative of over 2 crore Delhi residents, I express my willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguard the interests of the people in the NCT of Delhi," it said.

In his letter, the chief minister urged the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives. "Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of city residents be not seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty," the letter read.

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Government School Students’ Success Rate In NEET 2023

Kejriwal also drew attention to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, adding that it should have served as a wake-up call for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor, both of whom "bear direct responsibility for maintaining law and order in Delhi". Regretably, no substantial action has been taken based on this report, which reveals that Delhi alone accounted for 32.2 per cent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India, he noted.

"Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground," the letter said. The AAP supremo alleged "lack of urgency" by the LG and the MHA to deal with the issue.

Also Read: MP Assembly Elections: Former Minister Akhand Pratap Singh Joins AAP, Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Mahapurush'

He also pointed out the rise in the number of private security guards hired by residents due to shortage of Delhi Police personnel. "I am constrained to state that the kind of urgency required for prevention of crimes in Delhi is completely missing on the part of decision makers responsible for the maintenance of law and order here," he alleged.

Stressing on the need for immediate measures such as enhanced police patrolling during night hours, Kejriwal called for an open dialogue with Delhiites to seek their input on improving the law and order situation. "I propose a meeting of my cabinet colleagues with your goodself for a meaningful discussion on this important issue," he added.

He further suggested that police officers should engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to explore effective strategies for crime reduction in the city. He also called for the revival of thana-level committees, which previously served as platforms for regular and active engagement between the police, public and elected representatives until 2013.