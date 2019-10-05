5 dead, 1 injured after wall collapses in Ambala; government orders probe

New Delhi: At least five people, including three children, a wall collapsed in Ambala cantonment on Friday night. The people had got buried under the debris of the wall.

The victims used to live in a shanty near the King Palace. Police said that the victims were sleeping when the wall collapsed.

A government parking being constructed behind the King Palace is being attributed as the reason for wall collapse. The construction of parking is believed to have weakened the wall of the palace which eventually fell.

The police is, meanwhile, investigating the matter.

The injured, a young girl, has been referred to PGI Chandigarh.

The deceased have been identified as Tasleem (43), Bala Swami (22), Amit (12), Sujeet (7) and Babu (5).

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij has ordered an inquiry on the accident. He, along with other politicans, also met the families of the victims.