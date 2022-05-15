New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday (May 15) that the Congress needs to accept that its connection with people has “broken”, and announced a yatra in October across the country to revive the grand old party's relation with the common citizens. Addressing the closing session of the Congress’ three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Gandhi said, “We have to accept that the Congress' connection with the people has been broken.” The former Congress chief said strengthening the connection with people requires “hard work” and not “shortcuts”. “We have decided that the Congress party in October will got to people and take out a yatra and strengthen the relation...With people. This cannot happen with short-cuts,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Attacking the BJP-led Central government, Rahul Gandhi said the institutions are under attack and they have to ensure “they do not set the country on fire”, in an apparent reference to the saffron party. “Inflation will rise in near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Endorsing the party’s formula of ‘One Family, One Ticket’, Gandhi said, "We must ensure the idea that one person per family should get a ticket (to contest elections).” The Congress MP said it is important to "limit the number of family members that are involved in our organization".

Further, he lauded the discussions held at the Chintan Shivir and asked which other political party would allow this kind of a deliberation where the top brass is bluntly told about the party's concerns. "Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing," Gandhi said.

"It is critical for the union of the country that the states and the people are allowed to have a conversation. The only alternative to a conversation between the people of India is violence between people of India," he added.

Addressing the leaders and workers present at the Shivir in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi said, "I want to tell all Congress workers and leaders that you don't need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I'm with you for the rest of my life. And I'm going to fight this fight with you."

(With agency inputs)