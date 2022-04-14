New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said that the leader has made indelible contributions to India’s progress.

"Humble tribute to Babasaheb on Ambedkar Jayanti! A strong advocate of social justice, Babasaheb laid the foundation of modern India as a constitutional architect. Let us do our part in building an inclusive society following his ideal of 'Indian first, Indian later and Indian last," wrote President Kovind on Twitter.

आंबेडकर जयंती पर बाबासाहब को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! सामाजिक न्याय के प्रबल पक्षधर, बाबासाहब ने संविधान शिल्पी के रूप में आधुनिक भारत की नींव रखी। आइए, हम उनके ‘पहले भी भारतीय, बाद में भी भारतीय और अंत में भी भारतीय’ के आदर्श पर चलते हुए समावेशी समाज के निर्माण में अपना योगदान दें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, “Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his dreams for our nation.”

Tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. He has made indelible contributions to India’s progress. This is a day to reiterate our commitment to fulfil his dreams for our nation. pic.twitter.com/mLTgmJ8tNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2022

The prime minister also attached a video paying respects to BR Ambedkar which shows various aspects of Baba Saheb’s life and struggle for democracy as well as the Central government’s policies dedicated to him.

Apart from them, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya also paid floral tributes to Baba Saheb in Mumbai on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of #AmbedkarJayanti2022 at Dadar, Mumbai (Source: BMC) pic.twitter.com/GkTb7Jn0GW — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to pay his respects to the BR Ambedkar.

"On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution," wrote Gandhi.

On the occasion of his 131st birth anniversary, my tributes to Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, who gave India its strongest pillar of strength - our sacred Constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti pic.twitter.com/4fVbwKvp8w — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2022

Baba Rao Ambedkar, also known as the father of Indian democracy, was the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891, in Madhya Pradesh.

An economist and advocate of human rights and women empowerment, Dr Ambedkar is considered a leading nation builder of India. He was the president of India’s constiuent assembly which gave the world its lengthiest written constitution.

April 14 is marked as Ambedkar Jayanti to honour Dr Ambedkar’s countless contributions to the making of present-day India. Ambedkar Jayanti is also celebrated to remember the jurist’s dedication to fighting social evils like caste discrimination and oppression.

Baba Rao was a staunch supporter of caste equality and always raised his voice against caste discrimination. He was the first person to envision India as a country where all the citizens are treated as equals under the law.

He was an erudite social reformer, economist and influential orator. Dr Ambedkar was a scholar in various disciplines like political science, law and economics.Live TV