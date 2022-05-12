हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madanpur Khadar demolition

Amid 'Delhi Police Haye Haye' slogans, anti-encroachment drive begins in Madanpur Khadar- WATCH

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also present at the spot where people gathered against the Municipal Corporation officials and said that he is prepared to go to jail if it saves people’s houses, reported ANI.

Amid &#039;Delhi Police Haye Haye&#039; slogans, anti-encroachment drive begins in Madanpur Khadar- WATCH

New Delhi: Protests erupted once again in southeast Delhi`s Madanpur Khadar and Prem Nagar area as anti-encroachment drives begin amid intense sloganeering on Thursday in the presence of police and civic body officers. Videos released by news agency ANI show protesters raising slogans against Delhi police as the demolition drive is being carried out.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was also present at the spot where people gathered against the Municipal Corporation officials and said that he is prepared to go to jail if it saves people’s houses.

"I am ready to go to jail if it saves the houses of poor people. There is no encroachment here. I will support them (civic body) in demolition if there is any encroachment," AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan told ANI.

As per the latest reports, two five-storey under-construction buildings were being demolished. "The building was being constructed for the past one year," a local said.

The AAP MLA was seen talking to the police officials.

While speaking to the media, he accused the civic agency of demolishing the houses of poor people.

"You said that you will remove encroachments. I am with you in this. But you are demolishing poor people`s houses. There is not a single encroachment in this area," the AAP MLA added.

The situation is currently volatile in the area. There is heavy deployment of police and paramilitary in the area.

