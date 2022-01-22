Amit Shah to launch District Good Governance Index in Jammu and Kashmir today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (January 22, 2022) via Video Conferencing at 1 pm.

"Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah will launch the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu & Kashmir via VC. Date: 22nd January 2022 Time: 01:00 PM," Home Minister's Office tweeted.

Amit Shah will release the District Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir today, a move which will make Jammu and Kashmir the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will also address the event.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) along with Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development in association with the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad is organising this event.

Additionally, the District Good Governance Index of J&K was prepared by DARPG in collaboration with the government of Jammu and Kashmir in pursuance of the announcements made in the "Behtar e-Hukumat - Kashmir Aelamia" resolution adopted on July 2, 2021, in the Regional Conference on Replication of Good Governance Practices held in Srinagar.

The exercise on the formulation of the District Good Governance Index was set in motion in July 2021 which has now been completed and Jammu and Kashmir will become the first Union Territory in the country to have a Good Governance Index.

The District Good Governance Index of the government of Jammu and Kashmir represents a major administrative reform in benchmarking good governance at the district level and a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at the state/district level.

The District Good Governance Index is a milestone and it is expected that it will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Secretary Government of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Kumar Mehta and V. Srinivas, Secretary DARPG, Government of India will also be addressing the event. The event will also be attended by senior officials of the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Secretaries of Planning and Secretaries of Administrative Reforms of all state and UT governments and District Collectors of non-election bound states have also been invited to participate in the event by video conferencing.

During the event, a presentation on the formulation of the district Good Governance Index will be made by the Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad.

This will be followed by district presentations by selected 12 District Development Commissioners, who will be showcasing achievements of various sectors.

Thereafter, a panel discussion will be held on DGGI- A Way Forward for futuristic 2.0 version of DGGI for measuring and benchmarking performance and improvement of Districts in the future as well.

