Angry Customer Sets Ola Dealership Ablaze in Karnataka Over Service Issues - Watch

A man has been arrested after he allegedly set an Ola showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on fire over unsatisfactory servicing of an e-scooter he purchased recently, a police official said on Wednesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2024, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka News: A man has been arrested after he allegedly set an Ola showroom in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on fire over unsatisfactory servicing of an e-scooter he purchased recently, a police official said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Nadeem, a mechanic by profession, set the showroom on fire after a verbal argument with the showroom owner on Tuesday evening. A case was registered at Kalaburagi Chowk Police Station. Several mechanics have said Ola service centres face a significant backlog and are seeing difficulty in dealing with the volume of complaints.

Nadeem, 26, bought the two-wheeler last month, and just a few days after the purchase, he brought it back for servicing after facing trouble with the scooter, the commissioner of police for Kalaburagi said.

"The (servicing) response was not good; he went multiple times. Yesterday (Tuesday), when he went, he carried petrol and set fire to six bikes," he said, as quoted by news agency Reuters. No one was injured in the incident, he also said.

However, there was no information available pertaining to the problems with the vehicle. There was no response from Ola Electric pertaining to the incident. The police officer, Sharanappa S.D, quantified the damage to the showroom to be worth over eight lakh rupees.

(With agencies inputs)

