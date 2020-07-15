हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Any country can make vaccine but will depend on India for production: ICMR

ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava addressing a press conference said that India and China have the infrastructure for the production of the vaccine.

Any country can make vaccine but will depend on India for production: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that any country can make vaccine but it will depend on India for production. ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava addressing a press conference said that India and China have the infrastructure for the production of the vaccine.

He also said that India is considered as the "pharmacy of the world" and about 60 per cent of the drugs utilised in the US are of Indian origin. So, these are generic drugs produced in India where the country has established itself over the years. This is possibly well known to many people in the world, said Bhargava.

Highlighting an important fact that is not known about Indian vaccines and drugs, Dr Bhargava said --i.e. 60 per cent of the vaccines (like Rubella, measles, polio) supplied in the world, whether it be Africa, Europe, South East Asia or anywhere are of Indian origin. So, India is perceived as an important player in vaccines for supply for the world, he said.

"Any vaccine candidate which is being produced or developed in any part of the world will ultimately have to be scaled up by India or by China. Because these two countries are major producers of vaccines in the world and India supplies 60 per cent of vaccines to the world that all developed nations are aware of it. And therefore, they are in communication with India for the vaccine distribution ultimately, if it is developed to the whole world," Bhargava said.

As far as coronavirus pandemic is concerned, the top scientist of the apex medical research body said that in India`s perspective, the country has two indigenous candidate vaccines which scientists are trying their best to fast-track it as their morale duty so that there should not be a delay of a single day for regulatory clearances for these vaccines to break the transmission of the virus as soon as possible, reported news agency ANI.

"There are two indigenous candidate vaccines and they have gone successful toxicity studies in rats, mice and rabbits. These data were submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) following which both these candidate vaccines got clearance to start the early phase of human trials," informed ICMR Director-General, according to ANI.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir
  • 9,06,752Confirmed
  • 23,727Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,29,34,317Confirmed
  • 5,69,697Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT32M26S

DNA: Loyalty is more scoring than ability in Congress