AP ECET 2022: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) has released the AP ECET 2022 answer key today, July 24. Candidates can check the direct link to download AP ECET answer key 2022 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. No credentials are required to download AP ECET answer key pdf from the official website. Along with the answer key, the authorities have also released the AP ECET 2022 question paper pdf. Candidates can calculate their expected marks using the AP ECET answer key and response sheet.

Applicants will be able to raise objections in the answer key till July 26. Know steps to download AP ECET answer key 2022 from below.

AP ECET 2022: Here is how you can download AP ECET Answer Key 2022

- Visit AP ECET official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ECET 2022

- Click on the “AP ECET 2022 answer key” link

- The answer key of AP ECET will be displayed on the screen in pdf format.

- Download and take a printout of the answer key of AP ECET for future reference.

The authorities have also allowed students to raise objections against the AP ECET 2022 answer key. To raise objections, candidates have to visit the official website and click on the AP ECET 2022 answer key challenge link. The authorities will release the final AP ECET answer key 2022 after considering all the challenges. Also, the AP ECET 2022 result will be prepared based on the final answer key only.