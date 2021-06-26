हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayodhya

Ayodhya should manifest finest Indian traditions: PM Narendra Modi in review meet with UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In the review meeting, PM Modi said that the development of the city should be such that future generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetimes.

(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 26, 2021), while attending a virtual review meeting of the future vision of Ayodhya`s development with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that Ayodhya should manifest the finest of Indian traditions and developmental transformation. 

According to ANI, the Prime Minister described Ayodhya as a city ‘etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian’.

PM Modi said that "Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations. Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must be matched by futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims."

In the review meeting, PM Modi also stated that the development of the city should be such that future generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetimes.

While speaking about blending identity with infrastructure, PM Modi said, "Developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future. At the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress but begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways."

Lastly, PM Modi drew parallels between Lord Ram’s ability to bring people together and the spirit of Ayodhya’s development work

“In the same way Lord ram had the ability to bring people together, developmental works in Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth,” PM Modi said.

Tags:
AyodhyaUttar PradeshNarendra ModiAyodhya Development Authorityyogi adithyanath
