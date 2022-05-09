BOI Recruitment 2022: The application process for the post of Credit Analyst, Credit Officers and over 690 such posts is ending on Tuesday (tomorrow). The Bank of India (BOI) has released the official notification to invite applications to fill vacancies for the officers’ posts.

Through this recruitment drive, the bank is looking to fill up 696 vacancies across the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, and IT Officer.

Those who are interested must hurry and apply online for these posts online by visiting the official website of Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in before May 10

BOI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last Day to Apply

The last date to apply for these posts is tomorrow (May 10)

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Economist: 2 posts

Statistician: 2 posts

Risk Manager: 2 posts

Credit Analyst: 53 posts

Credit Officers: 484 posts

Tech Appraisal: 9 posts

IT Officer - Data Centre: 42 posts

Manager IT: 21 posts

Senior Manager IT: 23 posts

Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts

Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts

Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 posts

Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts

Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts

Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts

Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) - Cloud Virtualization: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre) - Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts

Manager (Data Centre - Network Virtualization on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts

Manager (Database Expert): 5 Post

Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts

Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts

Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply