BOI Recruitment 2022: The application process for the post of Credit Analyst, Credit Officers and over 690 such posts is ending on Tuesday (tomorrow). The Bank of India (BOI) has released the official notification to invite applications to fill vacancies for the officers’ posts.
Through this recruitment drive, the bank is looking to fill up 696 vacancies across the posts of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Technical, and IT Officer.
Also Read- ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for over 3600 posts at ongcindia.com, details here
Those who are interested must hurry and apply online for these posts online by visiting the official website of Bank of India- bankofindia.co.in before May 10
BOI Recruitment 2022 Official Notification
Scroll down for more details.
Also Read- SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for State Bank's SO vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Last Day to Apply
The last date to apply for these posts is tomorrow (May 10)
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies
Economist: 2 posts
Statistician: 2 posts
Risk Manager: 2 posts
Credit Analyst: 53 posts
Credit Officers: 484 posts
Tech Appraisal: 9 posts
IT Officer - Data Centre: 42 posts
Manager IT: 21 posts
Senior Manager IT: 23 posts
Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Senior Manager IT (Data Centre): 6 posts
Also Read- Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Applications open for 127 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in, all details here
Senior Manager (Network Security): 5 posts
Senior Manager (Network Routing & Switching Specialists): 10 posts
Manager (End Point Security): 3 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Solaris/Unix: 6 posts
Manager (Data Centre) - System Administrator Windows: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Cloud Virtualization: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre) - Storage & Backup Technologies: 3 Posts
Manager (Data Centre - Network Virtualization on SDN-Cisco ACI): 4 Posts
Manager (Database Expert): 5 Post
Manager (Technology Architect): 2 Posts
Manager (Application Architect): 2 Posts
Bank of India Recruitment 2022: How to apply
- Visit the official website of the Bank of India- DIRECT LINK
- Go to the homepage, then click on ‘careers’
- Then click on the link ‘Recruitment of Officers in various streams up to Scale IV- Project No. 2021-22/3 Notice dated 01.12.2021’
- Now, click on 'Apply Online'
- Now, click the tab ‘Click here for New Registration' and enter your name, contact number and Email-Id
- A provisional registration number and password will be generated
- Now, fill in all the details and click on save and next
- Click on ‘Validate your details and the ‘Save & Next' button
- Candidates can upload their photos and signature
- Click on ‘COMPLETE REGISTRATION’ after rechecking the form and the uploaded documents.
- Now pay the application fees and submit