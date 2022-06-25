NewsIndia
BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various post in NRB at recruit.barc.gov.in, check age limit salary and more here

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill-up 89 Posts in the organisation.

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - July 31, 2022
  • Number of vacancies- 89 posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official site of BARC-recruit.barc.gov.in. The online application process for 89 posts will be commenced on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - July 1, 2022

Last Date of Online Application - July 31, 2022

BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill-up 89 Posts in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumberi.

Work Assistant-A - 72 posts
Driver - 11 posts
Stenographer Grade-III - 6posts

BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification:

Work Assistant - 10th Passed

Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license

BARC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The age limit for the Work Assistant, Steno and driver posts is 18 to 27 years.

BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary  

Steno - Rs. 25,500/-

Driver - Rs. 19,000/-

Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-

BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Work Assistant

Level-1: Preliminary Test

Level-2 – Advanced Test

Stenographer Grade 3

Level 1: Objection Test

Level 2: Stenography Skill Test

Driver

Stage :1 - Objective Test

Stage : 2- Driving Test

BARC Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates applying for the posts have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply   

Candidates will be able to apply online from July 1, 2022 to  July 31, 2022 at recruit.barc.gov.

