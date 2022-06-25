BARC Recruitment 2022: Apply for various post in NRB at recruit.barc.gov.in, check age limit salary and more here
BARC Recruitment 2022: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Mumbai has invited applications for various posts in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official site of BARC-recruit.barc.gov.in. The online application process for 89 posts will be commenced on July 1 and the last date to apply is July 31, 2022.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date of Online Application - July 1, 2022
Last Date of Online Application - July 31, 2022
BARC Recruitment 2022: BARC Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill-up 89 Posts in Nuclear Recycle Board (NRB), situated at Kalpakkam, Tarapur and Mumberi.
Work Assistant-A - 72 posts
Driver - 11 posts
Stenographer Grade-III - 6posts
BARC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Work Assistant - 10th Passed
Steno - 10th Passed with a minimum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in English Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.
Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license
BARC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
The age limit for the Work Assistant, Steno and driver posts is 18 to 27 years.
BARC Recruitment 2022: Salary
Steno - Rs. 25,500/-
Driver - Rs. 19,000/-
Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-
BARC Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure
Work Assistant
Level-1: Preliminary Test
Level-2 – Advanced Test
Stenographer Grade 3
Level 1: Objection Test
Level 2: Stenography Skill Test
Driver
Stage :1 - Objective Test
Stage : 2- Driving Test
BARC Recruitment 2022: Application fee
Candidates applying for the posts have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.
BARC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Candidates will be able to apply online from July 1, 2022 to July 31, 2022 at recruit.barc.gov.
