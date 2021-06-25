'Bharat Darshan': IRCTC to operate special train from August 24, offers visit to seven Jyotirlingas, Dwarka and Statue of Unity

NEW DELHI: In view of declining cases of coronavirus across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to operate a special train in August covering several top tourist destinations, including seven Jyotirlingas.

This special train called the "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train", will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from August 24.

The IRCTC is offering the passengers one of the most affordable, all-inclusive tour packages, covering all the important tourist places in the country onboard the "Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train that offers a visit to seven Jyotirlingas as well as Dwarka and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

The total duration of the journey onboard the Bharat Darshan train, which will begin on August 24, will be of about two weeks. The Bharat Darshan train will return on 7th September.

Under this tour package, the passengers can book tickets and board or deboard the train from various destinations like Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Varanasi, Jaunpur City, Sultanpur, Kanpur and Jhansi.

Cost of Bharat Darshan tour package

The estimated total cost of the Bharat Darshan package will be Rs 12,285 per passenger, according to the IRCTC.



According to the IRCTC, the Bharat Darshan special train will go to Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Somnath, Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi, Bhimashankar and Greeshneeshwar, Kevadiya.

During the journey, the passengers onboard the train will be given vegetarian food at all three times. Apart from this, they will also be provided with the facility of staying in Non AC Dormitories/Hall in Dharamshala and local excursions by buses.

How to book tickets for the Bharat Darshan tour?

Interested passengers can book tickets by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, they can also get more information about the package by calling helpline numbers - 8287930908, 8287930909, 8287930910 and 8287930911.

Live TV