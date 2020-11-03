हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly polls witness over 53.51 per cent turnout till 6 pm in 2nd phase

The 2nd phase of Bihar assembly election 2020 saw 8.05% turn out till 9 am, 19.26% till 11 am, 32.82% till 1 pm, 44.51% till 3 pm and 51% till 5 pm. 

IANS photo

Patna: Bihar on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) witnessed an estimated turn out of 53.51% till 6 pm in the 2nd phase of the state's assembly election 2020. As per the latest data, Muzaffarpur recorded the highest poll percentage at 59.98% of the 17 districts, while Patna reported the lowest turnout at 48.24%. 

Bihar voted for nearly 1,500 candidates in 94 legislative assembly constituencies in the most crucial of the three phases of assembly polls.

The 2nd phase saw 8.05% turn out till 9 am, 19.26% till 11 am, 32.82% till 1 pm, 44.51% till 3 pm and 51% till 5 pm

The estimated district-wise turn out: Muzaffarpur - 59.98%, Begusarai - 58.48%, Sitamarhi - 57.40%, East Champaran - 56.75%, Khagaria - 56.10%, Shivhar - 56.04%, Samastipur - 56.02%, Western Champaran - 55.99%, Gopalganj - 55.09%, Bhagalpur - 54.54%, Darbhanga - 54.15%, Saran - 54.15%, Madhubani - 52.67%, Vaishali - 51.93%, Siwan - 51.40%, Nalanda - 51.06% and Patna - 48.24%.

Earlier in the day, noted political leaders like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, state's governor Phagu Chauhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and LJP president Chirag Paswan voted in their respective polling booths.

The polling booths opened for the voters at 7 am and closed by 6 pm as it has been extended by one hour to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise during the final hour.

This is to be noted that the Bihar assembly elections 2020 are the first major polls being held amid coronavirus outbreak.
 

Also read | Arrogance losing in Bihar and hard work is winning, says PM Narendra Modi

 

Earlier on October 28, the voters went to the pooling booths between 7 am and 6 pm in 71 constituencies spread amid tight security and were least affected by coronavirus scare as the poll percentage by 6 PM was recorded at 55.68%. 

Now, the remaining 78 constituencies will go to polls on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

