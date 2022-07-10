BITSAT 2022: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has declared the BITSAT 2022 result today July 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the BITSAT 2022 can now check their results on the official website - bitsadmission.com. The BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was conducted in two sessions between July 2 and July 9.

BITSAT 2022: Here are the steps to download scorecard

- Visit bitsadmission.com

- Click on the link to download the scorecard

- Login using the application number and password

- Click on the “Proceed” button.

- The scorecard of BITSAT 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

The BITSAT 2022 scorecard includes many details such as total marks obtained by students, subject-wise marks, personal information and more. This year, the BITS Pilani has announced that the BITSAT 2022 exam will be held twice. The authorities conducted the BITSAT 2022 session 1 exam from July 3 to 9. Session 2 of BITSAT 2022 is scheduled to be held from August 3 to 7. The BITSAT 2nd attempt registration is also open at bitsadmisison.com. Students can complete the BITSAT second attempt registration till July 20.