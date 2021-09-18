Bizarre error! Bihar farmer richer by Rs 52 crore, asks govt if he can keep some of the money

Patna: In another case of money being erroneously transferred into a bank account, a farmer in Bihar discovered he has received ₹52 crore in his pension account. Ram Bahadur Shah has now appealed to the government to allow him to keep some of the money!

Shah comes from a village under the Katihar police station area in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. When he approached a nearby Customer Service Point (CSP) to seek an update on the status of his pension, he was in for a shock as he discovered that crores of rupees has been credited to his account. “We were shocked to hear this and wondered where the amount had come from. We have spent our lives farming. I only appeal to the government to give us some of this amount so that we can spend the rest of our lives smoothly," Shah was quoted as saying by India Today.

Sources inform that police have informed local authorities about the incident and investigations are on. The bank employee concerned will also be questioned.

This incident comes in the heels of another one in the area where two schoolboys discovered that crores of money were sitting in their account. The duo, who are in school, have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. When they went to check if they have recevived money that they were expecting from a government scheme to buy school uniform and pay for related expenses, they were shocked to see the huge amount of money in their account. One of the boys reportedly had over 6 crore while the other had over Rs 900 crore! However a day later, Kathiyar DM Udayan Mishra told ANI, "The Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money was transferred. The issue has been resolved."

