New Delhi: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday (August 27, 2022) took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the saffron party is of 'illiterates' and wants to keep the country illiterate. While addressing a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Sisodia said, Delhi's government schools are beyond several private ones and said BJP is a party of illiterates and its leadership wants the country to remain that way.

“This (BJP) is a party of illiterates and wants to keep the country illiterate. In their own states, they've shut down several government schools. They should investigate why so many government schools in their rule have shut down,” Sisodia said.

Sisodia today said the BJP raked the issue of Delhi government schools after it failed to find anything in excise policy investigation. He said that the BJP is hellbent on dismantling the AAP-led regime in Delhi and because CBI raids on his residence were futile.

"Tell me, what has been found even after 10 days of CBI raids? If nothing comes out in the alleged liquor scam, then they (BJP) are saying there have been violations in the construction of the schools," the Delhi Dy CM said.

"All these things are false, Delhi's government schools are fantastic,” he added.

Additionally, Sisodia also lauded AAP's contribution to the Delhi education model and said, "Since 2015, 700 new school buildings have been built by the Kejriwal government. These schools compete with private schools."