New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him and the Ministry of External Affairs to bring back the remains of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday (August 18, 2022).

“As we celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and pledge to take pride in our heritage as a part of the Panchpran', I am writing this letter to you in support of the request of Ms Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, to bring his last remains back to India,” She said in the letter.

The Shiv Sena MP further said that it shall be the country’s “greatest honour” to commemorate Netaji's “sacrifice and dedication” towards independence of India.

"It shall be our greatest honour to commemorate Netaji`s sacrifice and dedication towards independence of India by fulfilling his last wish of returning to the Indian soil.

"I request you to make a note of the request of Ms. Anita Bose Pfaff and expeditiously take all such diplomatic and other measures to bring Netaji home and duly acknowledge his insurmountable contributions in India`s freedom. struggle. This shall indeed be a true tribute to our forefathers who sacrificed their lives for India`s freedom."

According to the National Archives, Netaji`s remains are kept at the Renkoji Temple in Tokyo. Netaji went missing on this date in 1945. While many historians suggest that he might have died in a plane crash, others believe that he lived in hiding for the rest of his life.