Cancel Class 12 board exams: Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals to Centre

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (June 1) appealed to the central government to cancel the Class 12 board exams in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the students and parents are worried as they do not want to risk their safety by going through the exam process without having been vaccinated.

“Children and parents are very worried about the Class 12th examination. They want that the examination should not be held without vaccination,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The CM further urged the Centre to evaluate the students on the basis of their past performances.

“I appeal to the Central Government to cancel the 12th examination. They should be assessed based on past performance,” he said.

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to chair a meeting today to deliberate on conducting the Class 12 board exams.

He will be briefed on all possible courses of action in this regard after which a decision could be expected soon that will end the uncertainty over the exams.

Live TV