CBSE Board Exam 2021: Students unhappy with class 10, 12 results can appear for optional exams in August

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday (June 25, 2021) while interacting with students revealed that those candidates who wish to sit for the exams offline will be able to do so in August. The union education minister said that students who are dissatisfied with their results can appear for physical exams, which will be optional and is likely to take place in August.

In his address streamed live, he said, "Students who wish to appear for exams will be able to do so in August."

The union education minister also assured the people of the nation that the health of students is the primary concern for the government. "Class 10, 12 students will be evaluated based on an objective scheme and will benefit students. Students who will not be satisfied with the result will be given a chance to appear for exams," he said.

Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also revealed that he has been receiving numerous messages from the students and other stakeholders regarding the CBSE board evaluation criteria, adding that, his address on Friday is to put an end to all the queries.

Watch the official video of the address below:

Earlier, a 13-member panel set up by the CBSE board decided that for class 12 theory paper evaluation formula of 30 percent weightage will be given to class 10 marks, 30 percent to class 11 marks and 40 percent weightage to class 12 marks obtained in unit test/mid-term/pre-board examinations.

Additionally, for class 10, the 30 percent marks based on the average theory component of the best three performing subjects out of the main five subjects will be taken.

