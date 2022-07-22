CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 from February 15, 2023, onwards. "In light of the decreasing global impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 exams beginning February 15, 2023," CBSE said in an official notice while announcing class 12 board exam results for 2022.

Unlike in 2022, when exams were divided into two terms, CBSE has decided to return to annual exams for the upcoming academic year. In an earlier notice, the CBSE stated that splitting exams into two terms was a "one-time measure" in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will resume its annual exam schedule now that the pandemic effect has worn off. ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th Result Declared: Noida boy Mayank Yadav Tops with 500 out of 500 marks, check results HERE

CBSE stated in its announcement of Class 12 results that term 1 received 30% weightage and term 2 received 70% weightage in theory papers. Both terms have been given equal weightage in practicals. This year's overall pass rate is 92.71 percent. While results for Class 12 students are now available, there is no word on Class 10 results. Exams for Class 12 will begin on August 23. Students in the 2023 batch should check the board website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, for regular exam updates. Date sheet and other details will be published later.