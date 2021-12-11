CDS Bipin Rawat’s demise is loss to every patriot: PM Modi in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 11) paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others who recently died in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur, Modi paid condolences on the death of CDS Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 defence personnel who lost their lives in the Mi-17VH chopper crash in Coonoor. The PM, as quoted by ANI, said, “I express my condolences to all brave warriors who died in the helicopter crash on Dec 8. The demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, is a loss to every patriot. He was brave and worked hard to make the country's armed forces self-reliant, the nation is a witness to that.”

Modi said that despite India being in a mourning state, it will not come to a standstill. “India is mourning but despite being in pain, neither do we stop our pace nor our development. India won't stop. India won't be at a standstill. Together, we Indians will work hard and face every challenge inside and outside the country,” PM Modi added.

The PM stated, "A soldier doesn't remain a soldier only as long as he stays in the military. His entire life is that of a warrior. He is dedicated to discipline and pride of the country every moment," adding that wherever Gen Bipin Rawat is, in the coming days, "he will see India moving ahead with new resolutions."

Praying for the speedy recovery of Grp Capt Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, Modi said, "Doctors are working hard to save the life of Group Captain Varun Singh. I pray to Maa Pateshwari to save his life. The nations stands with his family. The country also stands with the families who lost those brave soldiers."

PM Modi also inaugurated Saryu Canal National Project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur that will provide assured water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers, mainly in eastern UP. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also attended the inauguration event.

