Muslim Reservation In Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, who is also the son of Andhra Pradesh chief minister-designate Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said that his party is committed to retaining the 4% reservation granted to the Muslim community under the OBC list. In an interview with NDTV, Lokesh said that the reservations granted to Muslims in Andhra Pradesh wasn't for appeasement but for social justice that will bring them out of poverty.

"It's a fact that the minorities continue to suffer and that they have the lowest per capita income. As a government, it is my responsibility to bring them out of poverty. So whatever decisions I take are not for appeasement, but to bring them out of poverty."

The 41-year-old TDP leader said that Muslim reservation has been going around for the last two decades and pledged to continue it in the state. Having secured 16 seats, Chandrababu Naidu's backing is crucial for the BJP as the party prepares to form the third Narendra Modi-led government at the federal level.

"If you want to make our nation a developed nation, we cannot leave anyone behind. We should do it together and there is a great opportunity to do it. It has been the trademark of the TDP, to take everyone together," the TDP leader said while speaking to NDTV.

However, NDA PM-elect Narendra Modi and BJP during the Lok Sabha polls campaigned aggressively against reservation to Muslims and attacked the governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for providing it.

Under the central OBC list, Muslims are granted reservations in a total of 14 states and union territories.

BJP's Stance On Muslim Reservation

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi led a full-scale campaign against reservation to minorities, accusing the Opposition Congress of having promised in its manifesto to take away the rights of SC/ST/OBC people and give them to Muslims. He also attacked the governments in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for providing reservation on religious grounds.

The BJP and its top leaders have consistently voiced opposition to Muslim reservations. Prominent leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have stated that the party aims to abolish reservations for Muslims.

Political differences between TDP and BJP could undoubtedly challenge their alliance. However, it will be intriguing to observe if the longevity of the TDP-BJP partnership can be sustained through shared goals, flexibility, effective leadership, and public support.