CM Yogi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 426 cr in Shamli

Shamli/Lucknow: Laying the foundation of a PAC Battalion and launching a slew of development projects of Rs 426 crore in Shamli district on Monday (November 8), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that peace was restored in Kairana because of the state government's policy of zero-tolerance against crimes. Whereas the previous governments were involved in criminalisation of politics.

"After 2017, peace has returned to Kairana due to the state government's policy of zero-tolerance against crimes. A number of families have returned to Kairana now. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) which will further help in improving the safety of the region," he said.

Adityanath said that people under his regime, those who had forced the people to migrate in 2016, have themselves migrated out of the state.

Adityanath, who visited Kairana, also met residents who returned after the migration in 2016. He laid the foundation stones of a PAC battalion camp at a cost of Rs 250 crore, a firing range and other development projects.

Mentioning the deployment of over 1278 personnel the CM said that through this battalion, a better environment for security will be created in the state. “PAC ka jab danda chalega toh bade se bada dangayi parlok ki yatra karta dikhega.”

"Between 2017, several Hindu families in Kairana had migrated due to threats of extortion from another community. However, in my regime, those who forced you to leave Kairana, have now left the place because they know that they will have to pay dearly for their misdeeds," he said.

Lashing out at the previous SP and BSP governments for their failure in establishing a strict law and order system in the state, the CM remarked, “Muzaffarmagar ke dange aur Kairana ka palayan humare liye rajneet ke mudde nahi balki desh aur pradesh ki shaan pe aanch aane waale mudde hain.”

He went on to say that previously, jobs were given on the basis of face, money... But today I'm happy to see the youth of Shamli working in the education sector. Earlier, false cases were lodged against youth as well as our MLAs such as Hukum Singh, Suresh Rana or Tejendra Narwal.

Taking a jibe at the Samajwadi Party the CM added that earlier governments focused on family welfare, while our government under PM Modi's leadership got toilets constructed for the people, waived off loans, provided free gas connections...Our govt waived off over Rs 36,000 crores loan of farmers.

Yogi Adityanath also listed the various welfare schemes of the centre and state government that are designed to benefit the poor.

“Dedicated to the all-round progress of Uttar Pradesh, the policies of the government encompassed the development of every category including agriculture, women, youth, entrepreneurs, labourers, health and medical infrastructure and law and order,” he said adding that, “Earlier where people of Shamli were forced to travel to Delhi to avail proper healthcare services, today people of Delhi are travelling to Shamli for the same. In addition, a medical college is also coming up in Shamli to improve the existing healthcare facilities in the region.”

The CM also urged the people of Kairana to work collectively to help the region regain its lost glory. “The government will leave no stone unturned to help ‘Kairana Gharana’ regain its lost glory. Everyone must join hands to help Shamli regain its identity,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath served the state selflessly: Swatantra Dev Singh

He hit out at the previous SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav for ruining the state by indulging in politics of appeasement, casteism, corruption, terror and fear. “The state and its dignity was handed over to the criminals and goons,” he said adding that, “the criminals used to roam freely on the streets without fear.”

“Unlike the SP Chief who used to enjoy a lavish lifestyle during his rule, CM Yogi Adityanath never took any advantage of the position he held, rather was always ready to serve people selflessly,” he asserted.

During his visit to Shamli on Monday, the Chief Minister handed over the symbolic keys of the houses to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and also distributed Ayushman cards and cheques under various welfare schemes to the eligible beneficiaries.

Uttar Pradesh (UP) minister for Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills Suresh Rana, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were among others to be present on the occasion.

Live TV