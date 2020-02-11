Delhi election result 2020: I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday (February 11) expressed confidence that his party will form the government in the national capital with a comfortable majority.

Just ahead of the beginning of counting of votes, Tiwari told reporters, "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Do not be surprised if we win 55 seats."

Delhi BJP chief further said, "Today is Tuesday and it also marks the day when Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay sacrificed his life. Me along with many other party officials are going to pay our respect to Panditji`s statue at 6 DDU Marg (BJP headquarters)."

The counting of votes is taking place at 21 centres amid tight security arrangements. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats at stake in the country`s capital.

AAP is hoping for a second consecutive term, while the BJP is eyeing to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, hopes for a revival.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 67 seats, the BJP 3, while Congress failed to open its account.